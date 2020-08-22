The Menu: A national foodie roundup from Joe McNamee

Design POP, the Cork food and design festival, returns from August 28-30.

While the number of funky little pop-up ‘pavilions’ sited around the city will be reduced this year in response to the Covid 19 crisis, the programme of events is as full as ever. The pavilions are the work of various designers working in tandem with a food producer to create a sympathetic space for the general public to experience this collision of design and food — a veritable feast for the senses, providing fodder for both eyes and belly.

Taking place across Cork in Thompson House, Elizabeth Fort, Emmett Place, and Blackrock Castle, this year’s theme is ‘Resilience’, to be explored through the pavilions, talks, and dialogues taking place over the weekend, with 16 free events and two special ticketed events, including a creative workshop for children (ages 4-12).

Events will feature plant-based food company Banana Melon; 'Back and Taking Over the Family Business’, hosted by the very wonderful cafe OHK O’Herlihy’s, Kinsale; 'Creative Process Behind Launching a New Brand' with guests Graham Vard (Billion), Ernest Cantillion (Kinsale Gin and Red Earl Whiskey), Tony Speight (West Cork Coffee), and Clonakilty Black Pudding; while photographer Bríd O’Donovan is joined by William Murray (Currabinny Foods) to discuss 'Food Style and the Creative Process Behind It'.

The 2020 Pavilion pairings are as follows: Ciarán Meade and Mark Cronin from Bobo’s Cafe team up with computational designer Mark Horgan to create a pavilion at Elizabeth Fort; The Crawford Gallery Café joins forces with a collective of young architects and designers for a pavilion at Emmett Place; and Blackrock Castle and Observatory team up with Cork Architectural School for a pavilion at Blackrock Castle.

Tickets available here.

Taste of Tipperary

While Tipperary may yet have some way to go before achieving pole position nationally as a locus of Irish hospitality, The Menu was reminded once more, upon opening a very lovely Taste of Tipperary food hamper, just how many fine food producers are at work in the Premier County.

Raw Irish Wildflower Honey comes from a former Menu Producer of the Year, Galtee Honey, while The Menu’s most favourite jam and preserves producer in the entire world is the impossibly gifted Veronica Molloy of Crossogue Preserves, here presenting an utterly delicious Fig & Apple Chutney.

Cooleeney Cheese is always welcome on The Menu’s cheeseboard and Cashel Blue Cheese is a true Irish treasure, its stablemates, Crozier Blue and Shepherd’s Store, to The Menu’s mind, even better still. Con’s Irish Cider is just one of the many delicious apple and fruit beverages from Con Trass’s Apple Farm, again featured recently in this very manor. A handful of other producers complete the roll call for one of the best Irish hampers on the market.

Go to tipperaryfoodproducers.ie or hampersandco.com

Go alfresco

The Garden Terrace at the five-star InterContinental Dublin, is ideal for alfresco dining

If you’re out and about in the capital in this current weather, then an alfresco location will always be top of your shopping list for venues to kick back for some elevated sipping and nibbling. The Garden Terrace at the five-star InterContinental Dublin is exceedingly conducive to lunching, afternoon tea, or evening cocktails and dinner.

Bookings advised on reservations@icdublin.com or OpenTable.ie).

The impressively sleek Radisson Blu Royal Hotel hosts the Dyflin Garden, a new spacious outdoor terrace hidden between the surrounding buildings and open for lunch and dinner during summer months, from 3pm-10pm, weekdays, 3pm-11pm, Friday and Saturday, and is also available for private hire for small weddings, celebrations, and BBQs.

Bookings: 01 8982900 or go to thechancerygrill.ie. Walk-ins also welcome.

Customer appreciation week

Bellissimo Restaurant, in Waterford, celebrates 20 years in business with proprietor Tony McMahon holding a customer appreciation week (August 25-31) during which customer tables will be randomly rewarded on a lucky-dip basis with a variety of giveaways, including Kids Eat for Free; 10% discount voucher for your next online order; a free Blue Butterfly Coffee on Bellissimo over the weekend (August 29-30).

And the housebound can equally benefit from Bellissimo@Home with 5% discount on all online orders up to €60 and 10% off online orders over €60: bellissimo-waterford.com.

Brewing up a storm

Ballymaloe Garden Gin, a collaboration between Ballymaloe House and Blacks, Brewery & Distillery, Kinsale.

Speaking of gardens and alfresco wining and dining, Ballymaloe House has collaborated with Black’s Brewery & Distillery, Kinsale, to create an in-house Ballymaloe Garden Gin, employing botanicals from the Ballymaloe walled garden, including Myrtle berries in tribute to the late Myrtle Allen, Ballymaloe’s founding inspiration. Ballymaloe bar manager Traford Murphy has developed three decadently delicious house Martinis (Classic, Elderflower, and Ballymaloe Gin Martini) designed to work perfectly with the new gin and best enjoyed in the gorgeous gardens surrounding the esteemed country house.

Ballymaloe.ie.

TODAY’S SPECIAL

Over the course of the recent balmy days, The Menu has naturally being slaking his thirst with all manner of fabulous concoctions and chief among them has been Irish Hedgerow’s Sparkling Elderflower Refresher. He will never tire of the sweet musky flavours of elderflower, one of nature’s great local gifts each year but sometimes that sweetness needs sharpening, especially when there is a mighty thirst to be taken down. Irish Hedgerow achieves this desired result by adding it to sparkling water and a fresh ginger infusion and The Menu completes the job by pouring it over ice and bruised fresh mint from the garden and, at sundown, is not above stiffening it further with a nip of fine Irish gin or vodka.

irishhedgerow.ie