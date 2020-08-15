Michelle Darmody: Baking sweet treats without any sugar

A reader asked for some sugar-free recipes. I have included three here, but I am always nervous to call such baked goods truly sugar-free.

They do not have any processed or refined sugar, but the fruit, both fresh and dried, does contain sugar. It is an easier sugar to digest, however, and is less unhealthy.

Sugar is not just added to baking to create sweetness; it also creates a certain texture and crumb, so these muffins, cookies, and cake may have a different feel than more typical baking. Sugar is also a preservative, so it is best to eat these within a day or so.

We have far more refined sugar in our diet now than previous generations had, and when it is combined with high salt and fat, it can be problematic.

Cacao nibs are a good substitute for chocolate, if you are staying sugar-free. They can be bought in most health-food shops. They have a rich flavour and are a source of minerals, such as iron and magnesium.

Fruit purees add a soft texture to cakes and are a useful alternative to sugars, as are grated sweet vegetables, like carrots or parsnips. Mashed bananas add not only sweetness, but a lovely, moist texture. (Most fruit and vegetables seal moisture into your baking.)

Apple muffins with cacao nibs

Ingredients:

150ml of natural yoghurt

50ml of light olive oil

2 eggs, lightly beaten

100g of stewed and pureed apples

1 small ripe banana, mashed

2 tsp of vanilla

3 tsp of honey

100g of self-raising flour

100g of wholemeal flour

1 tsp of baking powder, sieved

50g of porridge oats

80g of raw cacao nibs

Method:

Pre-heat your oven to 180C (356F) and pop 12 bun cases into a 12-hole muffin tin.

Mix the yoghurt, olive oil, eggs, apple puree, banana, vanilla, and honey together.

In another bowl, mix the flours, baking powder, and oats together. Make a well in the centre and add the wet mixture to the bowl. Bring the two together, until smooth. Stir in the cocoa nibs.

Scoop the mixture into your 12 muffin tins and bake for 25 minutes, until golden.

Allow to cool on a wire rack.

Cinnamon and oat cookies

Ingredients:

150g of butter

100g of stewed and pureed apples

100g of porridge oats

50g of wholemeal flour

100g of plain flour

1 tsp of bread soda, sieved

3 tsp of ground cinnamon

Method:

Pre-heat your oven to 190C (374F) and line two large, flat baking trays with parchment.

Beat your butter until it is getting light and fluffy. Add in the pureed apple a third at a time, until combined.

Mix the oats, flour, bread soda, and cinnamon together, until well combined. Add this to the butter and bring the two mixtures together.

Scoop about 20 large spoons of the dough, rolling them between your palms to smooth them out, before placing them onto the prepared tray. Press each one with a fork and leave room for them to spread a little.

Bake for about 15 minutes, until golden. Allow to cool on the tray.

Walnut and sultana loaf

Ingredients:

100g of cold butter, cubed

225g of self-raising flour

1 tbs of honey

100g of walnuts, chopped

100g of golden sultanas

2 eggs, lightly beaten

450g (with no skins) of ripe bananas, mashed

Method:

Pre-heat your oven to 180C (356F) and line a 2lb loaf tin with parchment.

Rub the butter into the flour, until it looks like rough breadcrumbs.

Add the honey, walnuts, and sultanas, and stir. Add in the eggs and banana and stir again, until everything is combined well.

Scoop the mixture into your prepared tin and bake for an hour and a quarter, or until baked through. Allow to cool in the tin.