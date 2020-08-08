Michelle Darmody: How to bake the perfect peach melba for dessert

Peach melba is a deliciously old-fashioned dessert that still works all these years later. It is rumoured to have originated in the Savoy Hotel in London in the late 1800s.

Its simplicity, in mixing peaches with the more tart raspberries and a smooth sweet ice cream, makes it an after-dinner treat that can be rustled up in a hurry. It is worth investing in a good vanilla ice cream, or if you have time, making your own.

Peaches do not grow here in Ireland but they do grow in some of our neighbouring countries. I have fond memories of driving through peach orchards in France, the boughs of the trees dipping almost to the ground with the weight of their sun-ripened load.

When the peaches have a shorter distance to travel to our shore they have more time to ripen on the branches of the tree, rather than in transit in a shipping container.

The peaches at this time of year are dripping with juice when you bite into them. A ripe peach needs very little alteration, it is a complete dessert in itself.

When making the melba I tend to remove the skin from the peaches. It makes the dessert easier to eat but also improves the texture.

Traditionally the raspberry puree would be pushed through a sieve to remove the seeds. I find this an unnecessary step as I quite like the crunch, and the seeds provide some extra goodness.

Grilled Peaches with Amaretto Glaze

4 peaches, halved and stones removed

4 tsp of honey

2 tbsp of amaretto liqueur

1 tsp of vanilla

4 tbsp of mascarpone cheese

8 amaretti biscuits, crushed — you can use gingernut biscuits as well

Method:

Drizzle two teaspoons of the honey and the amaretto over the peaches and lay them, cut side up, into an ovenproof dish.

Place them under a heated grill until they are turning golden and the juices are bubbling. Set aside.

Whisk the rest of the honey and the vanilla through the mascarpone until it fluffs up.

Serve the peaches warm with any of the amaretto juices drizzled over them. Scoop the mascarpone on top just before serving and sprinkle with the crushed biscuits.

Peach Melba

An elegant Peach Melba.

300g of raspberries

1/2 tbsp of icing sugar

1 tsp of orange juice and the zest of 1 orange

4 ripe peaches

2 tbsp of soft brown sugar

2 tbsp of slivered almonds, toasted

To serve

Vanilla ice cream, removed from the freezer for about 10 minutes

Method:

Blitz 200g of the raspberries with the icing sugar, orange juice and zest. Lightly mash the other 100g and stir these through the sauce.

If you do not like the feeling of the raspberry seeds you can pass the sauce through a sieve before stirring in the mashed berries. Place this in the fridge.

Sit the four peaches into a bowl of boiling water for a few seconds then place them into cold water. Score the skin gently with a sharp knife and peel it off.

Cut the peaches in two and remove the stone. Sprinkle the soft sugar on top and place these into the fridge as well.

Allow to sit for at least 15 minutes until the sugar is dissolving into the peach juice.

To serve, place two peach halves onto a plate and place a generous scoop of vanilla ice cream on top. Drizzle with the raspberry sauce, sprinkle with the almonds and serve.

Peach and Vanilla Cake

Sweet homemade Peach and Vanilla Cake.

200g of soft butter

180g of golden caster sugar

4 eggs, lightly beaten

3 tsp of vanilla

200g of self-raising flour, sieved

2 tbsp of milk

4 small peaches, de-stoned and sliced

60g of soft brown sugar

Method:

Preheat your oven to 180 degrees and line an 8 inch round spring form tin with parchment.

Beat the butter and sugar until pale and fluffy. Slowly add in the eggs and vanilla until well combined.

Add in the flour, a third at a time, until a stiff batter forms. Add in the milk which will loosen it a bit.

Scoop the batter into the prepared tin and smooth out the surface. Lay the sliced peaches onto of the cake mixture in a spiral shape. Sprinkle the sugar on top.

Bake for about 35 minutes until the cake mixture is baked through. If it needs extra time you may need to cover the cake so that the peaches do not brown too much.

Allow to cool in the tin until cool enough to handle then place the cake onto a wire rack.