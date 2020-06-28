One List, Five Meals: Dinner sorted for the week

IN a time when our shopping and cooking needs to be efficient and easy, we are bringing back our One List, Five Meals recipe pages.

Buy everything on Michelle Darmody’s list and you have all you need to create five meals.

Avocado and egg salad with sesame dressing

Ingredients

4 eggs, boiled and peeled

1 tbsp of soya sauce

1 tbsp of sesame oil

½ tbsp of honey

½ tsp of lime juice

2 large handfuls of rocket

Some radicchio leaves, roughly chopped

A handful of parsley

A handful of coriander

2 ripe avocados, de-stoned and sliced

4 tsp of sesame seeds

Crunchy bread for four

Method:

Boil your eggs until they are cooked to your liking. I usually would boil them for about three minutes. Peel once cooled and cut into chunks.

Whisk the soya sauce, sesame oil, honey and lime juice until smooth. Taste and season.

Toss all of the leaves in the dressing and lay the avocado and egg on top. Sprinkle with the seeds and some seasoning and serve with the bread.

Pasta with prawns and a creamy lemon sauce

Ingredients

Pasta shapes for four, such as fusilli

A dash of olive oil

1 onion, sliced

2 leeks, sliced

500g of prawns

The zest of two lemons

150 mls of cream

2 large handful of baby spinach, roughly chopped

75g of parmesan, finely grated

Method:

Put the pasta on to boil in lightly salted water and drain when cooked.

Heat the oil in a large saucepan and sauté the onion over a low heat until it is soft. Add the leeks and continue to sauté until they too are soft. Keeping a lid on the pan helps.

Set them aside and using the same pan add a little more oil and over a higher heat gently stir fry the prawns until they are all pink. The taste from the onions and leeks cooked previously will flavour them.

Stir the lemon zest and cream into the prawns.

Toss the warm pasta with the spinach, add the leek and onions and then the prawns. Coat everything in the creamy mixture and the grated parmesan. Taste, season and serve.

Egg and chorizo burritos

Ingredients:

2 tomatoes, diced

1 small red onion, diced

1 red chilli, finely sliced

A large bunch of coriander, chopped

The juice and zest of a small lime

300g of chorizo, diced

8 large eggs, lightly whisked

4 large tortillas

1 avocado, stoned and sliced

Hot sauce

Sour cream

Method:

Stir the tomatoes, half the red onion, chilli and coriander with the lime juice and zest and some seasoning. Stir in half of the coriander and set aside.

Heat a dash of oil and sauté the onion and chorizo. Set aside. Do not clean the pan. Pour the whisked eggs into the pan and cook as if you are making an omelette.

Towards the end of cooking, stir the omelette to break it up and add the chorizo back to the pan. Stir the egg and chorizo together.

Heat each tortilla gently either in a dry pan or under a grill. A few seconds will do as you do not want to toast then and make then crispy.

Spread a line of the egg mixture onto each tortilla, top it with the rest of the coriander, the avocado, sour cream, the tomato salsa and hot sauce.

Roll the tortilla up as tight as you can. Cut into two or three sections and enjoy with a napkin at the ready. You could also make eight smaller ones if you prefer.

Baked chicken breast with tarragon cream sauce

Ingredients

Brown rice for four

A dash of rapeseed oil

4 chicken breasts, halved

1 tbsp of honey

80 mls of white wine

150 mls of stock

150 mls of cream

A bunch of tarragon, roughly chopped

A bunch of parsley, roughly chopped

Method:

Put the rice on to boil in lightly salted water and drain when cooked. It takes 10 or so minutes longer than white rice.

Heat the oil in a large ovenproof dish. Brown the chicken all over.

Stir in the honey and seasoning and place into an oven heated to 180 degrees for 15 minutes.

Stir in the wine, stock, cream and half of each herb. Place back into the oven until the chicken is cooked through about another 15 minutes.

Miso aubergines with rice and salad

Ingredients

Rice for four

A dash of sesame oil

2 red onions, peeled and roughly sliced

4 cloves of garlic, roughly chopped

2 small sweet potatoes, peeled and diced

A thumb-size piece of ginger, peeled and finely chopped

2 medium aubergines, sliced lengthwise

2 tbsp of brown rice miso paste. I use Clearspring

200 mls of stock

Method:

Put the rice on to boil in lightly salted water and drain when cooked.

Toss the red onions, garlic and sweet potatoes in the oil and seasoning and roast in an oven heated to 180 degrees for 15 minutes. Stir the stock and ginger through and roast again until soft, about 10 more minutes.

In the meantime, rub the aubergine slices with the miso paste and place under a medium grill. Grill either side until they are turning golden and are soft. Once cool enough to handle cook them into strips.

Toss the aubergine through the sweet potato and stir the rice through to soak up any juices. Taste and season.

Stir in the rest of the herbs and taste and season. Serve with the rice.