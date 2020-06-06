Michelle Darmody's One list, Five meals

In a time when our shopping and cooking needs to be efficient and easy, we are bringing back our One List, Five Meals recipe pages.

Buy everything on Michelle Darmody's list and you have all you need to create five tasty meals.

Squash with Quinoa and Mushrooms

Michelle's Squash with Quinoa and Mushrooms

Ingredients:

2 medium butternut squash

1 small red onion, half of it sliced the other half very finely diced

rapeseed oil

½ tbsp of maple syrup

1 tsp of chilli flakes

150g of quinoa stock

A bunch of chives, finely chopped

A bunch of parsley, finely chopped

A bunch of coriander, finely chopped

A handful of chanterelle mushrooms

A knob of butter

A handful of slivered almonds, toasted

Half each squash and discard the seeds. Scoop out the flesh leaving enough on the skin so that the squash will keep its shape and become a bowl to be filled, about one cm on all sides.

Cube the squash flesh and toss it and the sliced onion in the maple syrup, a little oil, the chilli flakes and some seasoning. Roast them in the oven until soft and golden.

Rub a little oil and seasoning into the halved skins and pop them in the oven too.

In meantime, cover the quinoa with stock and bring to the boil. Simmer until the quinoa has softened then drain.

Melt the butter and sauté the mushrooms until they are soft. Toss the cubed squash, the quinoa, the herbs and almonds together coating everything with any butter from the pan.

Fill each roasted half squash and serve.

Prawns with chickpeas and Herbs

Ingredients:

2 tbsp of good olive oil

6 cloves of garlic, finely chopped

A bunch of rosemary, removed from the stalk and chopped

A large bunch of thyme, removed from the stalk and chopped

600g of prawns

2 tins of chickpeas, drained

1 small red onion, very finely diced

A bunch of coriander, finely chopped

A bunch of parsley, finely chopped

Crunchy bread for 4

Heat the oil and sauté the garlic until it is about to change colour. Add the prawns and thyme and continue frying until the prawns are cooked. Add the tins of chickpeas and stir them through.

Season to taste and sprinkle a little more olive oil. Toss the red onion, the coriander and parsley through the dish. Serve with the bread on the side.

Mackerel and Cucumber Salad

Ingredients:

¼ tsp of lemon juice and the zest of one

1 tbsp of olive oil

1 clove of garlic, crushed

100g of natural yogurt

2 small cucumber, sliced

A handful of cherry tomatoes, sliced

4 handful of rocket

4 fillets of mackerel

½ tsp of cayenne pepper or mild chilli powder

Summer is here and I am feeling more and more like fresh tasty salads.

Whisk the lemon juice and zest with the garlic, natural yoghurt and some seasoning.

Toss the cucumber, tomatoes and rocket in the dressing, coating them all lightly.

Crumble the mackerel on top, then sprinkle with the cayenne pepper and serve.

Courgette Cakes with Salsa

Ingredients:

2 large tomatoes, cut into small cubes

1 small red onion, finely diced

A large bunch of coriander, chopped

The zest and juice of a lime

1 tsp of honey

340g of courgettes, roughly grated

A bunch of parsley, finely chopped

3 eggs, lightly beaten

50g of spelt flour

1 tsp of baking powder

A dash of rapeseed oil

Mix the tomato with the lime juice and zest, the red onion and coriander. Season well and stir in the honey, 2 tbsp of oil and the mustard. Season and set aside.

Mix the courgette, parsley, eggs, flour and baking powder and season.

Heat the oil in a large pan. Spoon the mixture into the pan and cook for about two minutes on each side or until golden and cooked through.

Serve with the salsa and a sprinkling of parsley.

Maple Syrup Spiced Chicken Wings with Salad

Easy Maple Syrup Spicked Chicken Wings

Ingredients:

2 tbsp of rapeseed oil

2 cloves of garlic, crushed

100 mls of maple syrup

1 tbsp of wholegrain mustard

1 tbsp of cider vinegar

1 tbsp of light soya sauce

A small bunch of thyme, removed from the stalk

1 tsp of chilli flakes

1½ kg of chicken wings

Green leaves for 4

1 tbsp of dressing

2 tbsp of Sriracha sauce or any other hot chilli sauce

Blitz the oil, garlic, syrup, mustard, vinegar, soya sauce and chilli flakes to make a sauce. Toss the chicken wings in the sauce so they are all coated.

Set them aside in the fridge for about half an hour.

Place the wings onto a lined baking tray and pour any of the sauce over them.

Bake in an oven heated to 200C for 40 minutes until they are nice and golden.

Toss them twice during cooking so they cook evenly.

Dress your salad and serve on the side with some of the tasty Sriracha sauce.