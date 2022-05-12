Zara to charge Irish customers for online returns from this month 

Zara lovers may want to re-think their online orders following the introduction of a new policy for customers shopping through the retailer's website or app.

For the first time, Zara customers in Ireland will be charged for returning items placed through an online order.

The Spanish retailer has taken over by storm in recent years with their clothes and accessories becoming increasingly popular, particularly on platforms such as TikTok which has seen a number of items go ‘viral’.

Those who frequently shop at Zara stores will be no strangers to lengthy return queues for items bought both in-store and online.

However, the retailer has announced that it will now be deducting a total of €1.95 from the refunded amount for items bought online and returned through drop-off points, which could mean even more people opting to return items in-store.

This new charge is valid for all orders placed from May 5 onwards and has also come into place in the UK.

“Returns of orders placed from 05.05.2022 onwards will have a cost of 1.95 EUR, that will be deducted from the refunded amount,” reads the Zara Ireland website.

“If you have purchased as a registered user: you can request the return from the Returns section.

“If you made your purchase as a guest: Request a refund by clicking on the link that appears in any of the emails we have sent you about your order.”

Customers can return items from different orders in the same shipment and the package can be returned via any of the indicated courier drop points.

“When doing a return request, if your order contains a large HOME item, we will ask you to get in touch with us in order to complete a home return for you.

“Remember that you must bring the items you wish to return to your nearest drop point within 30 days from the shipping date of your purchase, before the return period expires.”

Returning items in-store can be done free of charge as long as it is within the same region in which you originally made the purchase.

Customers can simply present their receipts in-store along with the items they would like to return. Receipts can also be stored through the Zara app for convenience.

