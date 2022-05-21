Why more people are opting for a piercing in middle age

A spate of luxury piercing bars are popping up in some of the hippest department stores – the latest is a pop up today at cutting edge Cork boutique, Samui – and reportedly, its fastest-growing cohort is women in middle age. Over the past decade, women have fought for and reclaimed bodily autonomy and the curated ear is yet another step in that direction. While piercing has finally embedded itself in mainstream culture, it has had to shed centuries worth of loaded associations, some of them not so savoury.

The history of hole-making is not just rooted in aesthetics; in some cases, piercing has been performed for ritualistic reasons, as a rite of passage or to exert control over the subject’s body. In ancient Rome, nipple piercings signified virility while penis piercings were thought to deter slaves from procreating and enhance athletes’ performances. The festival of Gajan or Shivagajan in West Bengal revolves around bodily piercings that are limited to men who suspend themselves from iron rods. The reason? To gain contact with Hindu deities like Shiva and pray for their crops to flourish.

Having more than one piercing in 80s and 90s Ireland was a breach of most schools’ uniform codes. Considering this was the era that popularised plastic dummies, street-sweeping drawstring jeans and stacks silicone bracelets, it didn’t exactly stand out as a beacon of taste. For reasons unknown, it was a heinous offence to display more than one pair of earrings but covering them over with a tiny plaster was perfectly acceptable. Eyebrows, tongues, noses and “The Madonna” (a piercing on the right side, above the upper lip – to resemble a beauty spot) were the most covetable places to be pierced. There was still an element of rebellion attached to getting a piercing, albeit on the high stool at Claire’s, with your best friend holding your hand, while you take a deep breath and prepare for the biggest anti-climax of your adolescent life.

The piercing scene has seen somewhat of a Renaissance thanks to irrevocably chic tastemakers like actress Zoe Kravitz and fashion designer Pip Edwards, displaying their curated ears on Instagram and Pinterest. Piercers like Maria Tash and Brian Keith Thompson have become almost celebrities in their own right, amassing hundreds of thousands of followers on their respective social media accounts.

Zoe Kravitz

Danish-Irish designer Maria Black has been creating fine jewellery since 2010 and in that short space of time, she has seen a huge evolution in her brand. She wanted to shake things up in how she represented people wearing jewellery and deviate from Eurocentric heteronormative ideals where white women and men stayed in their own boxes and adhered to a “very strict formula.”

“The jewellery for women would be full of trinkets — girlish — and the jewellery for men would literally be a car part. If you were going to wear jewellery as a man, you’d better wear jewellery from the steering wheel of a Ferrari to cement the fact that you’re a man.”

When Black realised that men were also wearing her brand, she decided to craft a collection for men but immediately fell into old-fashioned mode, out of pure instinct.” She describes this gender-specific capsule as “the most ugly collection I have ever designed.”

Black wanted to shake things up in how she represented her brand and show people of different genders, ethnicities and sexualities in her campaign imagery. She believes traditional advertising can perpetuate stereotypes and she was determined not to do that.

So, what about the idea that having a curated ear is akin to a midlife crisis? While she has had customers in her dedicated piercing lounge from ages seven to 90, she does see a lot of women in mid-life and she believes that piercing is no longer associated with an age barrier it may have done for previous generations.

Clodagh Shorten of Samui, Cork. Picture: Miki Barlok

In 2019, Samui boutique, one of Black’s stockists, held a piercing event in collaboration with the designer to great success. Clodagh Shorten has been at the helm of the Cork-based clothing and lifestyle store for 21 years and counting. An arbiter of taste, Shorten meets me dressed in a jaunty graphic smiley face t-shirt, jeans, a black Sacai duster coat and Rick Owens tractor boots. At the forefront of many a fashion trend, she is a regular at the runways in Paris and is the only Irish stockist of Maria Black’s fine jewellery.

Shorten can pinpoint her target audience with a fine-toothed comb and is aware that events like this are exactly what the discerning customer wants. So, who exactly is that customer? She’s a working woman, she’s confident, she exerts control over what she wears and she does it all in diamonds, says Shorten. The success of Shorten’s last pop-up inspired her to go down a similar route for the store’s 21st birthday. Christine Quinn of Selling Sunset may do Burgers and Botox but Clodagh Shorten does Bubbles and Diamonds.

Shorten’s existing clients are booking in for the event which takes place today with the highly-rated Northern Irish piercer, Ash Boyd. Piercing is not just an iteration of style, says Shorten, it’s a way of celebrating your accomplishments and marking an occasion. The e-commerce manager at Samui, Katharin Lucey celebrated completing her first ever marathon with a Maria Black diamond piercing and she describes the exhilaration she felt at doing something for herself. It’s empowered women like Lucey who are treating themselves, says Shorten and they certainly don’t see age as a barrier.

“Our women are confident, working women who know their own minds. They dress for themselves. They’re comfortable in their own skin. They know what they want. They like the idea of known labels and innovative brands and mixing it up.”

Samui

Conscious consumerism runs through the DNA of Black’s brand and she recently made the move to stock only lab-grown diamonds. The diamond industry is very hard to trace, she says, and it’s not something she could stand by anymore. This thoughtful consumption goes hand in hand with the middle-aged customer, she says, who is informed and aware of her choices and wants to make decisions that align with their values.

“The way in which we consider jewellery is changing. Costume jewellery is fun but in the world that we live in now, we really have to start thinking about what we’re buying in terms of longevity and quality. If you’re past a certain age, it’s completely uncool to buy an outfit that you’re going to throw out the next day. As we grow older, we now realise we all have a responsibility.”

The women she sees in her piercing lounge come to get pierced to celebrate a milestone, to feel the adrenalin rush or simply to showcase one’s style, she says.

“It’s much less about rebellion but about self-expression. You can call it a mid-life crisis if you want. I think it’s a way of expressing yourself as you transition.”

So, what exactly does Black’s piercing lounge offer?

“Basically, any part of the ear except the curved labret,” she says which is the barbell usually placed in the ear cartilage. Popular piercings amongst middle-aged women are on the lobe, the helix, daith, conch and tragus.

While Black says it “sounds silly to talk about vanity” but that piercing “really does something for yourself.”

As a reminder, it’s far less permanent than a tattoo but often just as memorable. While Black believes that in the 70s, piercing was more of a “subculture”, she says its accessible to anyone now and holds a universal appeal.

At Samui, Clodagh Shorten notes an attitudinal shift in her customers.

She’s seeing a lot more women adopt a devil-may-care philosophy, taking more risks with their style and being “more open to suggestions.”

Shorten and Black both concede that a diamond was something that was traditionally gifted to women, whereas nowadays, women are buying them for themselves. It’s an experience, really, says Black and lots of clients like to come and get the same piercing as each other, fathers and daughters, friends, grandmothers and grandchildren. Black brought her mother to get pierced, an experience she describes as “very sweet” and “coming full circle.” Shorten’s and my caffeinated beverages have almost dissipated. We chat briefly about the heavily distressed Balenciaga runners that have divided fashion mavens the world over. I think that it’s an Emperor’s New Clothes-style situation – people can’t possibly like them, can they?

Shorten is far more diplomatic but she is certain about one thing — style, whether that’s in a curated ear, replete with diamonds or pearls or in the way you dress — is not restricted by age. With one year to go until I turn forty, I haughtily agree.

Samui boutique in Drawbridge Street, Cork celebrates 21 years in business today with a Bubbles and Diamonds event. Call ahead to book a piercing appointment.