Weekend Loves: Bloom garden celebrations; summer sandals; Irish clothing brand Naya

Celebrating the great outdoorsat Bord Bia Bloom

Bord Bia Bloom returns for its 16th year this June with a celebration of gardening and food in Dublin’s Phoenix Park. The centrepiece is made up of 19 show gardens including The Peter McVerry Trust Pathways to Home garden, Aldi’s sustainable For-rest garden and a wheelchair friendly garden by 2020’s Super Garden winner, Mark Hoey.

Elsewhere there is plenty to whet the appetite with the Food Village, the Quality Kitchen Stage, the Gardening and Sustainable Living Stage and the Conservation Zone. Kids will love the Minions garden while adults will enjoy learning how to create their own show gardens at home.

Thursday, June 2 – Monday, June 6.

Art to rave about at the RHA Annual Exhibition

The 192nd RHA Annual Exhibition opens on Monday

Opening on Monday, the 192nd RHA Annual Exhibition is the perfect place for those with budgets of all sizes to view or purchase the work of Ireland’s most exciting contemporary artists across paint, sculpture, drawing, print, photography and architecture.

Running until July 23, the exhibition is a must-visit on Ireland’s artistic calendar and sees 378 artworks, shortlisted from thousands, go on sale with prices ranging from €65 to €36,000. The event is an important one, not just for art lovers, but also for the artists themselves with some €455,000 paid directly to artists in commissions and prizes at last year’s event. Admission to the exhibition is free and artist-led tours and talks are scheduled for the duration of the exhibition.

Summer sandals for those on the go

Kinetic Impact Sling Sporty Sandals by Sorel.ie, €99.99

Whether on the school run, out walking with friends or generally on the go, the last thing we need are sandals without support or straps that keep slipping.

The new range of sports sandals from Sorel should solve these problems with a range of styles in a variety of fashionable colours.

Pictured here are the Kinetic™ Impact Sling Sporty Sandals. Made from full-grain leather, they feature a statement buckle and a moulded rubber sole so you can look good and stay comfy while pounding the pavement this summer.

€99.99

Retro cushions to brighten your home

Matchbox seat pads from Graham and Green

These brilliant matchbox-inspired seat pads caught our eye. Perfect for a window seat, kitchen chair or even a low wall or balcony, these colourful cushions will brighten up any space with a dash of retro flair. The cushions come in a variety of designs and colours featuring cockerels, parrots and lovebirds and measure 40cm x 40cm.

Available at Graham and Green where you’ll find more lust-worthy furniture, home accessories and lighting.

Stg£35 each plus postage.

Indulge yourself with HOT FAT by the GastroGays

Indulge yourself with HOT FAT by the GastroGays

Russell Alford and Patrick Hanlon, the food and travel duo behind the GastroGays and the Chew the Fat podcast, have just published their debut cookbook.

A far cry from many contemporary books which focus on cutting the fat, theirs is a celebration of the sizzle, crunch and dip — think onion rings, donuts and potato crisps — delicious fried foods that bring us joy. Designed to remove any guilt associated with such foods, the pair focus on the fun, the casual and the tasty in this little A5 delight from Blasta Books.

Hardcover: €15

blastabooks.com

Summer holiday dressing by Naya

NAYA sleeveless dress

If you’re on the lookout for comfortable yet stylish clothing then check out Irish brand Naya. With sizes that run from 8 to 20, and prices from €70 to €170, you’ll find a range of good quality separates perfect for the holiday season.

The range includes longline shirts and dresses and the brand’s popular trousers in a stretch, crease-resistant fabric perfect for throwing into a suitcase.

We love the blurred print shirts, the abstract polka dot print tops and the dress pictured here which costs around €148 in boutiques countrywide.