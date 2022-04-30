Weekend Loves: big family rooms in hotels; seaside-inspired knitwear and vegan cookie dough

Bunk in together at The Grafton Hotel

Bartley Dunne’s was once one of the most cosmopolitan and eclectic bars in Dublin. The site is now home to the new Grafton Hotel with 127 Art Deco-inspired rooms, Bartley’s Restaurant and Bar and the Bartley’s Lounge private event space.

A great city-centre option, the hotel also has large spacious rooms perfect for families with super king beds and two sets of bunk beds — doing away with the need for expensive interconnecting family rooms or the usual camp beds trundled in.

Bunk rooms are priced from €359 per room. thegrafton.ie

Seaside-inspired knitwear in ice cream tones

The Harry sweater by Laura Chambers

Laura Chambers always brings the colour in her knitwear designs and this summer is no exception with her new ‘Wish You Were Here’ collection inspired by young love and teenage memories of holidays by the sea. With classic nautical motifs and youthful photos on her moodboard, the collection features maritime stripes, candy colours and frills.

We love this oversized sweater in ice cream colours that’s good enough to eat. This season’s collection also includes new linen trousers, made from fabric sourced at Emblem Weavers in Wexford, to complement the knitwear.

We can’t believe it’s vegan cookie dough from Naked Bakes

Naked Bakes

For a guilt-free sweet treat make sure to try the range of cookie doughs by Naked Bakes. This brilliant Irish ready-to-bake cookie dough comes in four flavours including Chocolate Chip and Peanut Butter Choc-Chip.

Created by 26-year-old Aisling Tuck, the range is completely vegan — though you’d never guess it from the taste. Our 10-year-old baking fanatic gave the cookies the thumbs up for their sustainable credentials and delicious taste.

Each pack makes up to 12 medium cookies. €26.90 for a pack of three doughs. Available at Supervalu, selected Centra stores and stockists nationwide.

Colourful glassware at Avoca

Lilac and yellow piped glass candle holder €39.95 Avoca

Catching our eye this week are the funky glass candle holders by Anna + Nina at Avoca.

Available in a range of colours from lavender to orange, pale pink to bright green, they are the perfect way to add a splash colour to your table setting as summer comes around. Lilac and yellow piped glass candle holder. €39.95

Tackle teenage breakouts with Clear Start

Clear Start

Dermalogica’s Clear Start range of products has been specially designed for younger, breakout-prone skin. With clean colourful packaging and innovative products that actually work, the range includes cleansers, toners and moisturisers designed to minimise oiliness without causing dryness.

Our teenage reviewer loved the fun but effective Blackhead Clearing Fizz Mask (€25) while the Breakout Clearing Booster did a mean job of eliminating some particularly angry spots (€25).

Shop the range at dermalogica.ie and at authorised Dermalogica stockists nationwide.

Curated Irish design at Kildare Village

Irish Design, curated by Design Centre

We recently featured the new personal shopping suites at Kildare Village but we couldn’t help mentioning the shopping destination again so soon due to its collaboration with one of Ireland’s most experienced fashion retailers.

As the owner of the much loved Design Centre, formerly of Dublin’s Powerscourt Townhouse, Aisling Kilduff has been associated with the very best in occasion wear and Irish design for more than two decades. She now brings her impeccable taste and keen eye to Kildare Village via a new boutique called Curated by Design Centre.

The shop will feature stalwarts of Irish design including Paul Costelloe, Helen McAlinden, Roisin Linnane and Deborah Veale, alongside modern tailoring by Banshee of Savile Row and the joyful designs by Sorcha O'Raghallaigh among many other new and established Irish brands.