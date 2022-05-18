Waste not: Irish designers championing sustainable fashion

In a world of fast fashion, be the one to step into the slow lane. In championing sustainable fashion, Irish designers are using their innovative talents for a greener future. They have returned to the roots of the industry – sourcing local and reclaimed materials, to create pieces that will transcend the trends. Going green has never looked so good.
Capture the energy of old and new in beautifully hand-painted pre-loved fabrics, as seen at Férí.
A contemporary take on the Aran knit will make this a staple in your forever wardrobe, €480, Stable Of Ireland.
Reignite the ‘80s bomber jacket with an explosion of tartan and mohair, €950, The Tweed Project.
A timeless floral blouse will ensure your look is groundbreaking season after season, €138, AFORE AFTER.
Stave off that summer chill in a sky blue handmade knit, €250, Pearl Reddington.
Keep your secrets close to your heart in a recycled sterling silver signature envelope necklace, €275, By Leahy.
Protect your eyes while protecting the planet in sunnies made from recyclable materials, €79, CRANN.
Stay fresh in organic cotton - summer tea parties have never felt so cool, €325,Niamh O’Neill X Holly White.
Be your own prints charming in a sartorial mix of pretty vintage prints, €220, Laoise Carey Designs.
A drawstring waist gives an urban twist to the traditional Irish linen trousers, €175, Magee 1866.