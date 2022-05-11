Sustainable fashion: 12 ways to wear slow fashion

Living in Ireland, our wardrobes tread the middle path – not too heavy, not too light. With that in mind, selecting seasonless and sustainable pieces is the surest way to guaranteeing maximum cost-per-wear. Instead of going around in circles chasing fads, why not go full circle with our conscious clothing edit. Your wardrobe will thank you for it. Need some inspiration/ These eleven intentional pieces will help you select, not collect.
1. The Tailor ‘Proper Fit’ shirt, €136.60; Indigo ‘Wayward Fit’ pants, €177.21, Power of My People
2. Striped circular tee, The Slow Label, €55
3. Cocoa mini fan bag, Wicker Wings, €231.95
4. ‘Elijah’ ripple print poplin cami dress, Ninety Percent, €188.95
5. Rio Branco ‘Alveomesh’ sneakers, Veja, €120
6. Unisex denim workshop jacket, €260.95; triangle skirt, €247.95
7. Kowtow ‘Rowdy Ruth’ Blue Note jeans, Nudie Jeans, €150
8. Emblem Weavers ‘Slaney’ scarf, Irish Design Shop, €50
9. The Long Mac Coat, Everlane, €283
10. The Oversized Blazer, Everlane, €283
11. ‘Yanis’ undyed organic cotton cap, s.l.o.w.s.t.r.e.e.t, €42
12. Black ‘Solar’ watch with rose gold mesh, Solios, €271.95
- POWER OF MY PEOPLE: Responsibly made capsule wardrobe shirts made in Canada.
- KOWTOW: Ethical and trend-proof clothing range designed in New Zealand and made from sustainable fibres.
- THE SLOW LABEL: Transparent, conscious, and effortless wardrobe essentials made in Europe and created to last.
- WICKER WINGS: Family business on a mission to give female artisans financial independence through handmade, sustainable wicker bags ü NINETY PERCENT: The responsible fashion label sharing 90% of profits. You choose how.
- SOLIOS: B Corp-certified sustainable and cruelty-free solar watch brand; one acre of rainforest restored for every watch sold.
- VEJA: Cult French sneaker brand focusing on transparency, fair trade and social and environmental responsibility.
- EVERLANE: Quality wardrobe staples made in ethical factories. Transparent standards across manufacturing, environment and pricing.
- EMBLEM WEAVERS: Ethical and sustainable Irish linen weavers woven in Wexford.
- NUDIE JEANS: ‘Organic cotton only’ denim brand offering free repairs forever.
- S.L.OW.S.T.R.E.E.T: Dublin boutique offering curated ethical and sustainable fashion brands for a positive impact wardrobe.