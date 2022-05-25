Sugar rush: ten sweet ways to wear summery pastels

This season, don’t let ice-cream shades give you a headache.
Instead, avoid being vanilla by embracing the romantic side of candy-infused hues.
Look to Michael Kors and Prada, where sugar-coated pastels created a sartorial high.
These summery shades of rose pink to a mellow yellow will bring the fun back into your wardrobe – it really is the sweetest thing.
Blake Lively gives summery pastels a touch of Hollywood glamour, as seen at Michael Kors.
Hello Sunshine: Dress up or down a yellow midi skirt will put a bright spark into your summer style, €241, Rixo.
Pineapple Express: Refresh your staple summer broderie anglaise shirt with pineapple pastels, €200, Stine Goya.
- Glorious Gingham: Don’t be afraid to match with the table wear for the perfect picnic co-ord, €22, Penneys.
Short Story: Introduce smart beachwear to the office in this year’s favourite Bermuda style short, €139, Baum Und Pferdgarten.
Walk This Way: Crush the pastel trend with a spring in your step, €205, Nicki Hoyne.
Sky High: Raise the perennial midi dress to new sartorial heights with a mix of print and summer pastels, €191, Ghost at Zalando.
Fruit Pastels: Whether it’s over your shoulders or worn solo, keep to a relaxed fit for your summer-time knits, €180, Boss at Brown Thomas.
With Flair: Take a soft approach to cord flares in shades of baby blue, €165, Essentiel Antwerp.
In The Fold: Regal pleating elevates the basic camisole to after-dark style, €37, River Island.