Plastic fantastic: ten ways to bring Barbie pink to the party

Give your summer wardrobe the boost it needs with an injection of hot pink. 
Plastic fantastic: ten ways to bring Barbie pink to the party

Naomi Campbell walks the runway at the Versace fashion show during the Milan Fashion Week

Wed, 04 May, 2022 - 17:46
Paula Burns

Barbie-inspired pink made an iconic splash on the runways this season. 

Give your summer wardrobe the boost it needs with an injection of hot pink. 

Look to the runways of Valentino where head-to-toe shocking pink made a sartorial impact. 

Alternatively, let your accessories pop for an easy transition to embracing the hubba-bubba shade.

GET THE LOOK:

Dare to do power-suiting in hot pink as modelled by Naomi for Versace.

Cheese Cloth Dress, €290, Fee G at Arnotts
Cheese Cloth Dress, €290, Fee G at Arnotts

Shock Factor: Up your everyday wear to trend-worthy style in shocking pink, €290, Fee G.

Crop Jacket, €18, Penneys
Crop Jacket, €18, Penneys

Top Of The Crops: Revamp the blazer for an Y2K take on the cover-up, €18, Penneys.

Deconstructed Shirt, €129, H&amp;M
Deconstructed Shirt, €129, H&M

Atypical: Give the ordinarily girly pink an edge with a deconstructed style shirt, €129, Innovation Story Cherish Waste at H&M.

Midi Tote Bag, €690, JW Anderson at Brown Thomas
Midi Tote Bag, €690, JW Anderson at Brown Thomas

Tickled Pink: If you’re more Cindy than Barbie opt to accessorise with a dash of pink, €690, JW Anderson at Brown Thomas.

Mini Boucle Skirt, €32, River Island
Mini Boucle Skirt, €32, River Island

High-Rise: This season’s hemlines are higher and hotter – all the better for showing off those legs, €32, River Island.

Lace Trim Dress, €332, Rixo
Lace Trim Dress, €332, Rixo

#ieloves - Silk Cut: Slip into a lace trimmed dress for the ultimate pretty in pink look, €332, Rixo.

Sunglasses, €99, Vogue Eyewear at Zalando
Sunglasses, €99, Vogue Eyewear at Zalando

Eye-Candy: Stave off the sun’s glare while looking hot this summer, €99, Vogue Eyewear at Zalando.

Cropped Culottes, €79, COS
Cropped Culottes, €79, COS

Smart Casual: Chic yet comfy make daring pink culottes a wardrobe staple this season, €79, COS.

Pink Platform, €44.99, Anne-Marie's Edit at New Look
Pink Platform, €44.99, Anne-Marie's Edit at New Look

Great Heights: Take your style to new heights in the season’s favourite platform, €44.99, Anne-Marie’s Edit at New Look.

More in this section

Love Islanders will wear pre-loved this year — 5 eco choices you can make this summer Love Islanders will wear pre-loved this year — 5 eco choices you can make this summer
Bargain Hunter: SPF savings, B&Q's summer sale and a garden bench under €40 Bargain Hunter: SPF savings, B&Q's summer sale and a garden bench under €40
Unrecognizable Lady Zipping Up Too-Tight Dress Indoors, Cropped, Rear View Life Hack: Four common clothes problems and how to fix them
<p>Kate is accompanied by Tom Cruise as she arrives for the UK premiere of Top Gun: Maverick. Picture: Dan Kitwood/PA Wire</p>

In Pictures: Tom Cruise and royals lead stars at Top Gun: Maverick premiere

READ NOW
IE-logo-subscribe

Latest

Caroline O'Donoghue
Caroline O'Donoghue

Writing on issues that matter to you

Lifestyle
Newsletter

The best food, health, entertainment and lifestyle content from the Irish Examiner, direct to your inbox.

Sign up
Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices