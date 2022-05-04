Plastic fantastic: ten ways to bring Barbie pink to the party

Barbie-inspired pink made an iconic splash on the runways this season.
Give your summer wardrobe the boost it needs with an injection of hot pink.
Look to the runways of Valentino where head-to-toe shocking pink made a sartorial impact.
Alternatively, let your accessories pop for an easy transition to embracing the hubba-bubba shade.
Dare to do power-suiting in hot pink as modelled by Naomi for Versace.
Up your everyday wear to trend-worthy style in shocking pink, €290, Fee G.
Revamp the blazer for an Y2K take on the cover-up, €18, Penneys.
Give the ordinarily girly pink an edge with a deconstructed style shirt, €129, Innovation Story Cherish Waste at H&M.
If you’re more Cindy than Barbie opt to accessorise with a dash of pink, €690, JW Anderson at Brown Thomas.
This season’s hemlines are higher and hotter – all the better for showing off those legs, €32, River Island.
Slip into a lace trimmed dress for the ultimate pretty in pink look, €332, Rixo.
Stave off the sun’s glare while looking hot this summer, €99, Vogue Eyewear at Zalando.
Chic yet comfy make daring pink culottes a wardrobe staple this season, €79, COS.
Take your style to new heights in the season’s favourite platform, €44.99, Anne-Marie’s Edit at New Look.