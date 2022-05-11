Period romance: Channel your inner Lady Bridgerton

When period romances collide, the sartorial aftermath is a feast for the senses. Thanks toand , there is a penchant for a modern take on period fashion. Look to the ladies of Downton for a refined style adorned with glistening sequins and feather trimmings. If brash colours matched with bold accessories are more your style, then Bridgerton will leave you drooling for more.
Let period style blossom as showcased by Maddie White at the Bridgerton & Queen’s Ball in LA.
Take ‘30s style through to the new millennium in popping pink, €395, Essentiel Antwerp.
Accessorise your accessories with pretty pearl embellishments, €660, Shrimps.
A ruffled hem allows for a modern take on the classic corset, €11, Penneys.
Tie up your romantic style by adorning your tresses with a vintage bow, €45, Wendy Louise Designs.
Dial up the period drama as you dazzle in shimmering sequins, €107, River Island.
Emulate your inner Hollywood siren in a second skin satin dress – add a fur boa for dramatic effect, €59.99, H&M.
Transform your sleepwear to party wear with statement feather trimmings, €309.52, Net-A-Porter.
Subtle ruffles are just enough for a demure Downton look, €63, Great Plains at Next.
Quench your sartorial thirst in a Bridgerton-inspired ruffled tiered dress, €75, Michelle Keegan at Littlewoods Ireland.