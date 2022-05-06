Nine Junk Kouture winners chosen for world final — and one wildcard slot still to strut for

Crowns, feathers, spikes and ruffles — and all with an eco-conscious twist. Not the Met Gala but the live final of Junk Kouture. Sixty haute couture designs made from recycled materials were created and modelled by post-primary students keen for their chance to attend the World Final in Abu Dhabi later this year.

Nine winners have now been selected by judges Louis Walsh, Roz Purcell, Soulé and Stephen McLaughlin to represent Ireland.

Clodagh Ramsey, from Wilson Hospital School, County Westmeath. ‘Bohemian Pampas Tree’ was designed by Clodagh and fellow student Dimo Tate.

Bohemian Pampas Tree by Clodagh Ramsey (model) and Dimo Tate of Wilson’s Hospital School, County Westmeath. This living dress requires daily water, air and light and is made from pampas grass, moss and black grass.

Kate Molloy, from Moate Community School, Co Westmeath.

Tale of Two Pods by Kate Molloy (model), Eimear Keenan and Samantha Irwin of Moate Community School, County Westmeath, made from 3,000 coffee pods, a broken umbrella, old heels and an old Debs dress.

Solomon Eduard, from Cnoc Mhuire, Co Longford. 'Back to the Future' was designed by Solomon and fellow student Joshua Osabuehien.

Back to the Future by Joshua Osabuehien and Solomon Eduard (model) of Cnoc Mhuire, County Longford, a futuristic coat of armour against climate change made from an old laundry basket, car wipers, and an old shower mat.

Genevieve Keane, of Ursuline Secondary School, Tipperary.

Acantha by Genevieve Keane of Ursuline Secondary School, Tipperary inspired by the story of St Patrick and made from potato sacks, curtains, wool and old carpet.

Maha Shahzadi, from Coláiste Nano Nagle, Limerick.

Ode to Joy by Maha Shahzadi (model), Jadine Keane-Fitzpatrick and Somaia Anwari of Coláiste Nano Nagle, Limerick, inspired by the European Green Deal and made from tinfoil, bedsheets and old rope.

Sky Synnott, from Mount Sackville Secondary, Dublin.

Black Swan by Sky Synnott of Mount Sackville Secondary, Dublin inspired by the story of the Ugly Duckling and made from old raincoats, pillows, duvet covers and hangers.

‘Minima’ modelled by Emma Tuohy and designed by Alison Dalton and Orlaith McNamara, from Scoil Chriost Ri, Portlaoise, Co Laois.

Minima by Alison Dalton, Emma Touhy and Orlaith McNamara of Scoil Chríost Rí, Portlaoise, Co Laois, made out of more than 100,000 tiny Styrofoam beads found in an old beanbag chair and inspired by designer Zac Posen.

‘On Pointe’ modelled by Emma Connolly and designed by Orlagh White and Emma Connolly, from Borrisokane Community College, Co Tipperary.

On Pointe by Orlagh White and Emma Connolly of Borrisokane Community College, County Tipperary promotes the revival of old Irish craftsmanship, using weaving, knotting and threading techniques and is made from bulrushes and feathers.

‘Queen of Cutlery’ by Hannah Potts and Louise McChesneys, from Monaghan Collegiate, Co Monaghan.

Queen of Cutlery by Hannah Potts and Louise McChesneys of Monaghan Collegiate, Co Monaghan, made with metal forks, knives and spoons.

And there is still a wildcard spot still up for grabs.

The Dublin City Final Highlights show will be on RTÉ2 and RTÉ Player on Thursday, May 19 at 7pm. Five designs will be picked to compete for the wildcard place at the World Final: a public vote will open immediately after the broadcast on May 19 for the audience at home to vote for their favourite.

The tenth design to represent Ireland at the World Final will then be announced live on RTÉ 2FM's Tracy Clifford Show in June.

Judges Louis Walsh, Soulé, Roz Purcell and Stephen McLaughlin at the Junk Kouture 2022 final at the Bord Gais Energy Theatre, Dublin

The final 10 Irish designs will be up against 50 other designs — 10 from each of Junk Kouture’s other city finals in their five new territories: London, Paris, Milan, New York and Abu Dhabi. At the World Final, there will be six individual City Designer Awards for each location plus the first-ever Junk Kouture World Designer of the Year. Other prizes up for grabs include the Glamour Award, Wearable Art Award, Innovation Award and a Performance Award.

Junk Kouture judge Louis Walsh with fans