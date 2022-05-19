Love Islanders will wear pre-loved this year — 5 eco choices you can make this summer

Love Islanders will be making a big statement with their fashion this year, and we’re not just talking about teeny weeny swimsuits.

The ITV show is partnering with eBay (ebay.co.uk), giving contestants access to a pre-loved wardrobe in the villa. Love Islanders are known for setting massive trends – eBay found last year’s winner, Millie Court, sparked a 127% rise in searches for ‘marble dress’ after wearing a one-shoulder marbled number – and this could spark a new love for vintage fashion.

Fast fashion is a global concern. According to the Ellen Macarthur Foundation (ellenmacarthurfoundation.org), total greenhouse gas emissions from textiles production clocks in at 1.2 billion tonnes a year – more than international flights and maritime shipping combined. And it’s not like all of these clothes are worn and loved, with Oxfam (oxfam.org.uk) saying consumers send 13 million items of clothing to landfill a week.

Not only does buying second-hand give you a unique outfit – it also helps extend the life cycle of clothes, and doesn’t expend as many carbon emissions as buying something new. The partnership between eBay and Love Island is timely – second-hand clothes are having a moment (eBay has recorded one pre-loved fashion sale every second so far in 2022) – and it will hopefully show to a huge audience how good pre-loved can look.

If you’re inspired by Love Island, buying pre-loved clothes isn’t the only way you can do some good for the environment this summer…

1. Travel sustainably

When booking our summer holidays, it’s often the default to immediately look at flights. But why not see if any other modes of transportation are available? If the price is within your budget, travelling by train makes the journey an adventure in itself – rather than a chore. And it’s not just for staycations (although it’s a great way of travelling around the country you live in) – you might be able to do longer haul trips, perhaps even travelling on a sleeper train.

While not all trips are created equal – it depends on whether you’re travelling on an electric or diesel model, and how full it is – train travel tends to be better for the environment than going by plane or car.

2. Shop locally

Asparagus season has begun, and will continue until the end of June (Alamy/PA)

Whether you’re staying at home this year or travelling abroad, shopping locally and in season is an easy way to reduce your environmental footprint.

It reduces the carbon emissions of flying fruit and veg in from abroad, and you might just find it makes for fresher and tastier dinners.

3. Rethink your BBQ

BBQs are a summer staple, but could you make yours better for the environment? If you can afford it, you could invest in a proper BBQ that will last years, instead of the single-use foil versions – and you might even save money in the long run.

You might also want to consider using a gas grill, instead of using charcoal – which emits more greenhouse gases. If you do opt for charcoal, it could be a good idea (where possible) to choose sustainably sourced wood with fewer chemicals added.

When you’re cooking, it can be tempting to constantly open the lid to see how your food is looking – but that releases a lot of heat, expending even more energy – so try resist the urge. And if you’re a dedicated carnivore, why not consider swapping out some of the meat options for veg?

4. Reduce your energy consumption

This is one many of us will be doing anyway, as bills rocket due to the cost of living crisis. Not only can reducing your energy bills save you money, but it can also be good for the environment.

There are some simple things you can do, such as taking advantage of the warm weather by drying your clothes outside instead of using a dryer, letting the sun stream through your windows instead of turning on your lights during the day, and keeping a jug of cold water in the fridge – instead of waiting for the tap to run cold every time you want a drink.

5. Take a look at your accessories

No, we’re not talking about handbags or sunglasses (although you can definitely buy them second-hand) – we’re talking about all the unexpected extras that can come with the summer season. Whether it’s plates and cutlery on your next picnic, a straw in your piña colada or miniature hotel toiletries, single-use plastic can sneak in as the weather warms up.

It could be a good opportunity to consider how you can reduce your plastic usage this season – perhaps by investing in reusable picnic plates, bamboo straws, or zero-waste toiletries.