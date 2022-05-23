Life Hack: Four common clothes problems and how to fix them

My zip isn’t working

People are often intimidated by zip repair but for some small but frustrating problems it’s worth trying yourself so you can save money and get it fixed faster in future.

If the zip slides down too easily, use a pliers to gently tighten the slider so it stays where you need it to be. If the zipper has completely separated, you can ease the loose side back through the slider by widening one side of it and feeding the teeth through and tightening again. If the zip is getting stuck on something, like a hair or a thread, you can apply conditioner to the teeth to help the slider glide up and down once more. If the zip is getting more difficult to use due to its age, apply a small amount of petroleum jelly to assist it.

If all else fails, you can replace the zipper entirely. Use a seam ripper or small scissors to remove the zipper. Line up the replacement zip, folding down the top edge. Hand stitch it into place and secure it with a machine stitch or else some careful hand stitching.

I sat on gum

It’s frustrating when you get up from a bench or seat and realise you’ve been sitting on something sticky. If chewing gum is now embedded in the fabric of your clothes, you don’t need to throw them away. The easiest method is to freeze the item in question. Leave it to freeze for at least two hours, remove it and peel the gum from the surface – you can use a blunt object for this. If any traces remain, wash it as usual.

The soles of my shoes are worn

If you have a well-loved pair of shoes they might need some TLC in the sole. Some issues can be solved at home, for example using shoe glue to reattach a loose bit of the shoe’s sole. However, for bigger problems, you’ll need to bring them to your local cobbler. Cobblers are often forgotten about but a broken heel on your favourite dancing shoes doesn’t have to mean those shoes should be retired. A cobbler can repair this, usually for less than the price of a new pair – plus you won’t have to break a new pair in so it’s win-win. Similarly, worn-down soles in your favourite winter boots can also be replaces for a small fee.

My clothes are too tight

Our weight and body shape will naturally fluctuate over time but it doesn’t necessarily mean you can’t wear some of your favourite clothes. If an item is too tight, some clothes will have some extra fabric that allows you to loosening the side seam and restitch at a more comfortable position. Alternatively, extra fabric can be added to give you some more room, ideally in a matching colour or as a complementary contrast.