In Pictures: Tom Cruise and royals lead stars at Top Gun: Maverick premiere

Kate, 40, cut an elegant figure in a monochrome gown
In Pictures: Tom Cruise and royals lead stars at Top Gun: Maverick premiere

Kate is accompanied by Tom Cruise as she arrives for the UK premiere of Top Gun: Maverick. Picture: Dan Kitwood/PA Wire

Fri, 20 May, 2022 - 09:12
Ellie Iorizzo, PA Senior Entertainment Reporter

Hollywood star Tom Cruise and Britain's Prince William and his wife, Kate, have taken to the red carpet in their sartorial best at the Top Gun: Maverick film premiere.

The actor was joined by William and Kate at the glitzy event in Leicester Square, which took place on Thursday evening as a royal film performance.

Tom Cruise attending the UK premiere of Top Gun: Maverick (Ian West/PA)
Tom Cruise attending the UK premiere of Top Gun: Maverick (Ian West/PA)

Cruise, 59, has reprised his role as hot-shot Navy lieutenant Maverick, more than 30 years after the release of the original film.

Kate, 40, cut an elegant figure while accompanying William to the premiere.

The Duchess of Cambridge with Miles Teller and Tom Cruise (Ian West/PA)

Miles Teller, Tom Cruise, Jennifer Connelly, Jon Hamm, Jay Ellis and other members of the cast (Ian West/PA)

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge speak to Tom Cruise (Ian West/PA)

Tom Cruise and Jennifer Connelly (Ian West/PA)

Miles Teller (Ian West/PA)

Jon Hamm (Ian West/PA)

Tom Cruise waves to fans (Ian West/PA)

Miles Teller and Keleigh Sperry (Ian West/PA)

More in this section

Bargain Hunter: SPF savings, B&Q's summer sale and a garden bench under €40 Bargain Hunter: SPF savings, B&Q's summer sale and a garden bench under €40
Unrecognizable Lady Zipping Up Too-Tight Dress Indoors, Cropped, Rear View Life Hack: Four common clothes problems and how to fix them
Waste not: Irish designers championing sustainable fashion Waste not: Irish designers championing sustainable fashion
TopGunGalleryPlace: UK
<p>Love Islanders will be wearing pre-loved clothes this year (eBay/Mikael Buck/PA)</p>

Love Islanders will wear pre-loved this year — 5 eco choices you can make this summer

READ NOW
IE-logo-subscribe

Latest

Caroline O'Donoghue
Caroline O'Donoghue

Writing on issues that matter to you

Lifestyle
Newsletter

The best food, health, entertainment and lifestyle content from the Irish Examiner, direct to your inbox.

Sign up
Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices