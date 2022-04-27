Hot off the presses: ten ways to wear fresh prints

Prints charmed the runways from traditional sugar-spun checks at Chanel to ‘70s inspired psychedelics at Etro and everything in between.
Embrace head-to-toe playful patterns, as seen at Stine Goya

Paula Burns

As we enjoy brighter days we are more inclined to opt for a bolder style. 

Get on board by choosing brave patterns in vibrant shades for a style worthy to be in print.

Don’t skim on print - instead embrace head-to-toe playful patterns, as seen at Stine Goya.

Stripe Jumpsuit, €137.95, Paisie
Stripe Jumpsuit, €137.95, Paisie

Next In Line: Take a laid-back approach to prints in the comfort of a wide-leg striped jumpsuit, €137.95, Paisie.

Check Blouse, €410, Shrimps
Check Blouse, €410, Shrimps

#ieloves - Queen’s Gambit: Make a pretty check blouse your opening look this spring, €410, Shrimps.

Byron Mini Dress, €260, Cobblers Lane
Byron Mini Dress, €260, Cobblers Lane

Throwback: Show off your pins in a retro ‘70s inspired floral print mini dress, €260, Cobbler’s Lane.

Trainers, €220, Barbara Bennett
Trainers, €220, Barbara Bennett

Run Free: Create your own fashion story with hand-painted Nike trainers, €220, Barbara Bennett.

Houndtooth Print Cardigan, €56, River Island
Houndtooth Print Cardigan, €56, River Island

Contrast Checker: Redefine traditional houndstooth print with a vibrant clash of colours, €56, River Island.

Leaf Print Trousers, €145, Essentiel Antwerp
Leaf Print Trousers, €145, Essentiel Antwerp

Nature Studies: Let the great outdoors into your spring wardrobe in a striking leaf print, €145, Essentiel Antwerp.

Mini Crossover Bag, €219.90, Tommy Hilfiger
Mini Crossover Bag, €219.90, Tommy Hilfiger

Geometry Rules: Ease into print through rule-breaking accessories, €219.90, Tommy Hilfiger.

Cropped Denim Jacket, €27.99, H&amp;M
Cropped Denim Jacket, €27.99, H&M

Denim Daze: A rework of the staple denim jacket is an easy way to introduce print into your everyday look, €27.99, H&M.

Babydoll Dress, € 239, Baum Und Pferdgarten
Babydoll Dress, € 239, Baum Und Pferdgarten

Graphic Scenes: A bold print gives the feminine baby-doll dress a new dimension, €239, Baum Und Pferdgarten.

Main event: What to wear to a wedding, Confirmation or other occasion

