Good enough to eat: 15 yummy pastel confections for summer

Make pale and interesting your new fashion mantra
Pretty pastels: fruity flavour for the new season

Wed, 27 Apr, 2022 - 10:13
Annmarie O’Connor

Allow soft pastels to set the mood for the sweet summer months ahead. 

Think delicious hues of cotton candy, sorbet, and macaroons to bring much-needed flavour to our warm weather wardrobes. 

Looking for inspiration? Try these 15 yummy confections on for size.

GET THE LOOK

Backstage at Stella McCartney’s SS22 show
Backstage at Stella McCartney’s SS22 show

Models backstage at Stella McCartney’s spring/summer 22 show

Sisters by Caroline Kilkenny ‘Allie’ ruffle dress, Arnotts, €270
Sister Jane ‘Albie’ floral bow midi dress, Arnotts, €102
Recycled polyester relaxed trench, &amp; Other Stories, €199
Regular fit linen shirt, COS, €59
‘I Dream of a Future’ 100% Irish linen dress, Aoife McNamara, €420
‘Khadidja’ dress, Stine Goya, €210
New Balance 327 sneakers, &amp; Other Stories, €130
‘Kai’ bag, Stine Goya, €210
Gathered leather ballerina flats, &amp; Other Stories, €79
‘Bon’ cheetah skirt, Stine Goya, €290
‘Benita’ palm print tiered maxi dress, Rixo, €404
Ruched headband, &amp; Other Stories, €19
Knit jumpsuit, Zara, €49.95
‘Falabella’ mini tote, Stella McCartney, €830
STYLE NOTES:

  • Pick and mix pastels like peach and pink or pistachio and icy blue.
  • Lean into the sweetness of pastels with a pink peek-a-boo cut-away dress from Irish designer Aoife McNamara.
  • Prefer something with an edge? Consider sharp tailoring and architectural cuts to offset the colourway’s delicate disposition.
  • Take a leaf from Stella McCartney’s spring/summer playbook and incorporate psychedelic prints or look to Stine Goya for low-key cheetah vibes.

