Good enough to eat: 15 yummy pastel confections for summer

Allow soft pastels to set the mood for the sweet summer months ahead.

Think delicious hues of cotton candy, sorbet, and macaroons to bring much-needed flavour to our warm weather wardrobes.

Looking for inspiration? Try these 15 yummy confections on for size.

GET THE LOOK

Backstage at Stella McCartney’s SS22 show

Models backstage at Stella McCartney’s spring/summer 22 show

Sisters by Caroline Kilkenny ‘Allie’ ruffle dress, Arnotts, €270

Sister Jane ‘Albie’ floral bow midi dress, Arnotts, €102

Recycled polyester relaxed trench, & Other Stories, €199

Regular fit linen shirt, COS, €59

‘I Dream of a Future’ 100% Irish linen dress, Aoife McNamara, €420

‘Khadidja’ dress, Stine Goya, €210

New Balance 327 sneakers, & Other Stories, €130

‘Kai’ bag, Stine Goya, €210

Gathered leather ballerina flats, & Other Stories, €79

‘Bon’ cheetah skirt, Stine Goya, €290

‘Benita’ palm print tiered maxi dress, Rixo, €404

Ruched headband, & Other Stories, €19

Knit jumpsuit, Zara, €49.95

‘Falabella’ mini tote, Stella McCartney, €830

STYLE NOTES:

Pick and mix pastels like peach and pink or pistachio and icy blue.

Lean into the sweetness of pastels with a pink peek-a-boo cut-away dress from Irish designer Aoife McNamara.

Prefer something with an edge? Consider sharp tailoring and architectural cuts to offset the colourway’s delicate disposition.

Take a leaf from Stella McCartney’s spring/summer playbook and incorporate psychedelic prints or look to Stine Goya for low-key cheetah vibes.