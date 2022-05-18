Boho beauty: 13 ways to inspire your inner nomad this summer

What better way to salute the sovereign spirit of summer than with bohemian style codes
Inspire your inner nomad this summer by incorporating bohemian style into your wardrobe.

Wed, 18 May, 2022 - 12:00
Annmarie O’Connor

Welcome back, wanderlust!

It’s holiday season and the time has come for far-flung adventures. And what better way to salute the sovereign spirit of summer than with bohemian style codes. Laidback linen, earthy craftwork and relaxed proportions allude to a vacation from the norm whether at home or abroad. In the words of fashion icon Diana Vreeland, "the eye must travel". Inspire your inner nomad with thirteen ways to go boho.

GET THE LOOK:

Joie ‘Perci’ embroidered blouse, €275, Marella horse printed Bermuda shorts €130, Arnotts.

Embroidered oversized linen dress, Massimo Dutti, €169.

Long abstract print dress, Massimo Dutti, €99.95.

Plus broderie mini skirt, River Island, €42.

Braided leather belt - limited edition, Massimo Dutti, €79.95.

Sister Jane midi dress, €114, Demellier raffia basket bag €295, Arnotts.

Wooden tote bag, Massimo Dutti, €169.

Stella Nova ‘Nura Lee’ floral blouse, Arnotts, €239.

Poncho in wool melange, Maje, was €155; now €124.

Castañer ‘Cantina’ heels, Zalando, €125.

Ben-Amun 24-karat gold-plated stone earrings, The Outnet, was €215; now €64.

Floral crochet top, Zara, €39.95.

Peter Pan collar knit dress, Zara, €69.95.

STYLE NOTES:

BE BREEZY: Counter high temperatures with natural fibres and roomy silhouettes unencumbered by fussy accents.

VOLUME CONTROL: Looking to reign it in? Try a braided leather belt (we love Massimo Dutti’s limited edition beauty) or a textured jute style with a wooden buckle.

GET CRAFTY: Keep your look on message with details like crochet, raffia and broderie fabrics; free-spirited fringe and coin hallmarks.

NEUTRAL TERRITORY: Throw shade at louder hues with a chic palette cleanser of cream, black, brown and gold.

