Bargain Hunter: SPF savings, B&Q's summer sale and a garden bench under €40

Mon, 23 May, 2022 - 06:00
Nicole Glennon

Summer savings

With summer on the horizon, a lot of the big name stores have a range of offers on garden furniture, ornaments and outdoor play coming up. One of the best we've seen is B&Q which are running a sweet 25% off deal between now and June 6 which includes BBQ's, garden furniture and outdoor play (think hot tubs, pools and trampolines).

Lay-Z-Spa Miami 4 person Inflatable hot tub from B&Q, €381

Over in Homestore + More, all BBQ's are 33% off, while water fountains are half price. There's also some great deals on outdoor furniture including the 3 Seater Swing Chair With Shade Covering, priced at €139 (online only). OVer in Aldi, there's a very reasonably priced Grey & Beige Aluminium Garden Bench going for just €39.99.

3 Seater Swing Chair With Shade Covering from Homestore + More, €139

Beauty inside out 

After complaining to our nail tech about the state of our nails, she suggested we try a beauty supplement that targets hair, skin and nails to help our nails grow stronger and longer. We’ve been taking Revive Active’s Beauty Complex, the 30 sachet pack is currently on offer at Meagher’s Pharmacy for €44.95 (RRP €44.95). Enriched with marine collagen, hyaluronic acid, phytoceramides and biotin, we’re hoping we’ll see the effects soon but in the meantime, we’re really enjoying the sweet pineapple taste.

Solgar Skin, Nails and Hair Formula 

For a cheaper alternative, the Solgar Skin, Nails and Hair Formula (120 Tablets) available in Holland & Barrett for €27.25 also has great reviews.

Spring cleaning 

Kim Woodburn has launched a cleaning range with Dealz 

Before we had Marie Kondo speaking in hushed tones and talk of ‘sparking joy’ we had Kim Woodburn traumatising untidy members of the British public with her show ‘How Clean is Your House?’ Now the TV personality has launched a brand new cleaning range with Dealz with dusters, gloves and cleaning aids, priced between €1.50 and €2.50. All products have 100% recyclable packaging.

Sunshiny days 

Cien Sun Spray for Kids

If you’re heading away any time soon, you’ll probably be stocking up on suncream. Lidl has a great selection in store from as little as €1.99 - we love the fragrance free SPF 50+ Cien Sun Spray for Kids (€1.99) for ultimate protection at a bargain price. Cloud 10 Beauty are offering up to 25% off suncare and tanning products including brand favourites like Riemann P20, Bondi Sands and Bioderma.

