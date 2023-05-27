Annmarie O'Connor: On turning 50, and the lessons I learned from 15 years in fashion

Wardrobe Wisdom: what 15 years in fashion has taught me.

I've never been one to follow prescriptive rules. Loose suggestions, maybe. The older I get, the more entrenched I become in exercising my right to choose. This much I know, especially as I turn 50.

Having spent 15 years as the Irish Examiner style editor, I’ve seen trends come and go and return like the proverbial prodigal son – no questions asked. I’ve seen my body, face and hair change and my attitude evolve in kind. I’ve walked into shops and walked out again, wondering where I am amongst the rails. I’ve become a repeat outfit offender, not out of climate concern, but a stubborn refusal to spend on ‘it’ll do’.

I’ve watched YouTube hauls that all look the same, identikit Instagram aesthetics and, most recently, a homage to ‘quiet luxury’ that makes me want to scream. Oh, this and the prevailing sentiment that landmark birthdays demand a party – not an opt-out clause.

Ascending to a new demographic is a privilege, but like any milestone, comes with a set of self-reflections. As I look back on my personal style journey, there are certain things that I celebrate and many that I invite to leave. Life can be happy and messy; why should the way I dress be any different?

Inside my wardrobe is a deeply vulnerable space containing layers of memories, energy, and beautiful possibilities. Moreover, it holds the lessons learned from my life in clothes. Here’s what 15 years in fashion has taught me as I welcome my fiftieth year.

Annmarie O’Connor: your wardrobe doesn't have to be fantastic to be perfect. Picture: Miki Barlok

Good enough is perfect

In the 18 months since my Parkinson’s diagnosis, my body has changed. Truth be told, it was starting to throw shapes a year or two earlier (thanks, perimenopause) but accelerated with a new course of medication. I quickly lost a lot of weight, which left me in limbo with trousers and dresses that, despite alterations, no longer fit. What’s more, long-term wardrobe heroes that served me well reached retirement age, leaving me with discernible gaps that desperately needed filling.

In the absence of a magic wand or a trust fund and a personal stylist, I knew this would not happen overnight. I didn’t just need new clothes; I needed pieces that suit the newer version of me. In the meantime, my wardrobe doesn’t need to be perfect. It can be kind of half-assed and still great. What’s missing is only an indication of what’s yet to come. It all depends on how you look at it.

Annmarie O’Connor: set healthy boundaries about fashion and returning trends. Picture: Miki Barlok

Set trend boundaries

Not all trends are created equal. Some are exciting, like first date butterflies; others are tiresome, like the drunk randomer at a party who doesn’t know when to leave. Some seem exciting at first but are, in fact, tiresome. These are the sneaky ones that will eat into your time, money and mental real estate unless you learn how to spot them. The key? Know yourself, know your limits.

Establish personal boundaries with trends, this creates more ease and allows for smarter choices. Take the obsession with all things oversized. Hype aside, neat tailoring suits me better. No matter the label, front pleated menswear-style trousers with slanted pockets will morph into ill-fated fabric bulges when I am seated.

Unless I plan to stand all day, this industry-approved trend is one I’ll miss. Ditto for cargo pants. Despite having been an ardent fan in the late '90s (complete with handkerchief bandeau top), the utility cut and thigh pockets remind me more of Saturday trips to IKEA than Saturday nights out.

Annmarie O’Connor: prioritise your needs. Picture: Miki Barlok

Needs must

Everyone has a retail red flag; something that makes shopping less therapeutic. Dressing my six-foot frame is an ongoing quest, especially when it comes to hem lengths and shoes. My long torso and 33-inch inside leg rule out most things belted or cropped, while my large feet rarely find flattering EU42 styles in stock.

Prioritising niggly needs makes getting dressed a lot easier, even if the process is admittedly painful. For tricky-to-find wardrobe unicorns, don’t wait for the sales. Be prepared to pay full price. Add another ten per cent to the swing tag to have footwear stretched or hems altered if your proportions demand it. If that perfect solution-based garment comes in a few colours – buy them. Once you’ve covered your bases, feel free to indulge in a bit of what you fancy.

Annmarie O’Connor: don't be afraid to experiment and express yourself. Picture: Miki Barlok

Be playful

Although I revere my go-to staples like blazers, sneakers and knitted co-ords; now and then, I find it useful to test the edges of my comfort zone. Personal style is not a one-and-done deal. As we evolve, so too should our curiosity and willingness to explore new forms of self-expression. Allowing the sartorial alter ego to take the lead can provide some helpful clues as to the unseen side of us that should get out to play more often.

I tried on this Psophía tulle confection at Ballincollig’s Bluefig boutique and instantly fell for the complexion-friendly hue. Similarly, Stine Goya’s relaxed tunic and trouser pairing makes sequins equally wearable for me by day or night. If in doubt, treat a shopping day as a play date — no expectations bar having fun.

Some sartorial selections from a 2013 shoot for the Irish Examiner. Pics: Miki Barlok

Don’t declutter everything

I recently came across a YouTuber who donated her existing wardrobe to build a more considered capsule from scratch. Although admirable, experience tells me that extreme closet decluttering can be likened to a reverse binge, and with it a high that invariably crashes. The result? Next-level regret. Trust me, I know. My biggest facepalm moment has been black-bagging one-of-a-kind vintage pieces that could have been revisited a few years later with fresh eyes or passed down the generations.

My tip for identifying keepsakes from keeping something for the sake of it? Take a beat and ask three questions: How did it come into my life? Does it serve me now? Could it have a future purpose (resale, gifting, reimagining)? Get clear on your ‘why’ before you say, ‘bye-bye’. Intentionality needn’t be abstemious.