Derval O'Rourke: My oaty breakfast muffins and five easy ways to increase your fibre intake

A healthy gut plays a pivotal role in your overall well-being. This week I will chat about one easy way to make a big difference to your gut health and for my recipe, I have a yummy way to start your week off right.
This is such an easy and effective tip for upping your fibre intake. Choose a high-fibre seed such as chia seed or flaxseed, or try mixed seeds for extra variety. Seeds are an excellent source of healthy fats as well as fibre, and they add an extra crunch to any breakfast cereal, porridge or yoghurt.
Oaty Breakfast Muffins
A tasty way to increase your fibre intake
Servings8
Preparation Time 15 mins
Cooking Time 20 mins
Total Time 35 mins
Course Baking
Cuisine Irish
Ingredients
- 250g Greek yoghurt
100ml agave/maple/honey
120g jumbo porridge oats
70g milled flaxseed
2 tsp bread soda (bicarbonate of soda)
For the banana pecan flavour:
1 banana, peeled and mashed
50g pecan nuts, roughly chopped
For the chocolate coconut flavour:
50g dark chocolate (70% cocoa solids), chopped
50g desiccated coconut
Method
Preheat the oven to 180°C/350°F/gas 4. Line a muffin tin with 12 deep paper cases.
Mix the Greek yoghurt, agave syrup, oats, flaxseed and bread soda in a large bowl. Then remove half of this mixture to a separate large bowl.
Stir the banana and pecans into the first large bowl, mixing until just combined. Stir the dark chocolate and coconut into the second large bowl, mixing until just combined.
Use a spoon to divide the banana and pecan batter evenly among 6 of the paper cases, so that they are almost full. Repeat with the chocolate and coconut batter.
Bake for 15–20 minutes until the muffins are golden and a skewer inserted comes out clean. Carefully remove the muffins from the tin and allow to cool on a wire rack.