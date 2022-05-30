Bargain Hunter: Iceland's discount for seniors, designer perfume dupes and 40% off electric toothbrushes 

Designer dupes

You don’t need to spend a fortune to smell amazing. This week we found No 16 Bergamot Oud Eau De Parfum in Aldi, which smells suspiciously like the Jo Malone Oud & Bergamot scent. The difference? The Aldi version is priced at just €7.99 — a €100 note wouldn’t get you the Jo Malone staple. We’re yet to sniff the discount supermarket’s Lacura Pure Noir Eau De Parfum (€6.99) but have it on good authority that it’s a dead ringer for the Tom Ford Black Orchid scent. Meanwhile, we're waiting on a delivery from Valley of Roses, a Kilkenny based perfumery that has an eye-watering number of dupes on its site and in store. The #542 apparently smells like Lost Cherry by Tom Ford, we'll keep you posted.

All smiles

Spotlight Oral Care's electric toothbrush can be got at a bargain price this Monday

If you’re in need of a new electric toothbrush or some reliable teeth whitening products, Spotlight Oral Care is currently offering 40% off everything on site for Customer Appreciation Week. That means the Sonic toothbrush is going for just €72, while the water flosser is reduced to €59.97. The Whitening Essentials Bundle, which includes their teeth whitening strips, teeth whitening pen, mouthwash, dental floss and toothpaste is going for just €50.88. Plus, every day there is free gifts up for grabs depending on how much you spend. Offer ends Monday, May 31.

Reeling in the deals

Iceland's new over 60's offer

If you’re 60 and above, you’ll be pleased to hear about Iceland’s latest ploy to attract shoppers. Over 60s will now receive a 10% discount in stores – with no minimum spend required. The supermarket also offers a 10% discount to students who sign up for their bonus card.

A dairy-free cuppa

Alpro THIS IS NOT M*LK range

Plant-based giant Alpro is hoping to win over dairy-lovers with the launch of their latest ‘THIS IS NOT M*LK’ range. Made from oats, it has a creamier and slightly sweeter taste to its original oat milk, and the brand say it's been designed to mimic the taste of dairy milk as closely as possible. Available in 1 litre recyclable packs, you can pick it up in a number of retail outlets across the country for an introductory offer of €2 - it’s RRP is €2.79.

Green fingers

The Ferrex 40V Cordless Chainsaw (€69.99) Aldi

Keep your garden spick and span with Aldi’s gardening offers in stores this week. The Ferrex 40V Cordless Chainsaw (€69.99) features a chain speed of 13m/s and a blade length of approximately 30cm. It can be used to cut back bushes and trim trees, and comes with a blade cover, a 100ml bottle of chain oil and a three year guarantee. The Ferrex Cordless Hedge Trimmer is priced at €39.99 and also comes with a three year warranty – but without a battery and charger.