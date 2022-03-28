Bargain Hunter: D.I.Y tools, a wine sale and Penney's €5 dupe of a make-up classic 

Duped out

We’re all fond of a trip into Penney’s for a wardrobe refresh, but lately the Irish multinational has really come into its own with its beauty offerings too. On a recent trip we picked up their €5 Vitamin Enriched Moisturising Primer, a dupe for the Bobbi Brown Vitamin Enriched Face Base which usually retails at around €54 and were very impressed.

Aimee Connolly’s Velvet Veil Setting Powder €24 from Sculpted by Aimee, Bargain Hunter

Speaking of dupes, we’re also obsessed with Aimee Connolly’s Velvet Veil Setting Powder €24 which we reckon gives the pricer Laura Mercier Translucent Loose Setting Powder €45.00 a run for its money. See sculptedbyaimee.com.

D.I.Y Time

Plasma Cutter €149.99 in Lidl stores

Handymen and handywomen, pop down to Lidl this Monday where a range of power tools are on offer including plasma cutters, a range of drills and a rechargeable work light for €27.99. Also in stores are the bits and bobs that are always worth having in the garage like assorted glues (€4.99 each), 3M double-sided adhesive tape (€3.99), superglu minis (99c), cable tie set (€4.99) and an array of oils and sprays (€3.49 each).

Sweet savings

Campo Viejo Rioja Reserva 75Cl (was €15, now €10) in Tesco, for Bargain Hunter

Save a fiver on selected wines in Tesco this week including the Campo Viejo Rioja Reserva 75Cl (was €15, now €10), Oyster Bay Sauvignon Blanc 75Cl (was €14.99, now €9.99) and Brancott Estate Sauvignon Blanc 75Cl (was €15, now €10). Offer ends April 19.