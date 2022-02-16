Prep school: 10 ways to wear prim-and-proper nineties nostalgia

It’s the trend that refuses to wane.
Built on the foundations of nostalgia for all things ‘90’s Americana, the preppy style remains very much on-trend.
When it comes to inspiration, think of the check blazers donned by Cher Horowitz to Princess Diana’s off-duty look.
This is high-school meets high fashion, where sweater vests and loafers achieve an A+ in style.
Classic polo shirts and pleated skirts take centre stage at Lacoste where the preppy vibe is fully embraced.
Transport the ‘90’s festival trend through to your new millennium street style, €120, Isabel Marant at Brown Thomas.
The mini is back and making a big fashion impact – keep it preppy in plaid, €89.90, Tommy Hilfiger.
Enjoy the preppy versatility of the polo shirt with collars up or strategically placed around the shoulders, €17.99, H&M.
The high-school pinafore is all grown up in this Chanel inspired boucle style, €93, Oasis.
A favourite of Princess Di - the Oxford shirt has the royal seal of approval, €69, Arket.
Add some old-school flair to your every-day ponytail with a scrunchie-bow combo, €7.99, Parfois.
Step into the preppy look with studded loafers, €100, Copenhagen Shoes at Zalando.
Put your sartorial investment into the preppy look with the must-have sweater vest, €180, Pearl Reddington.