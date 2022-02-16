Prep school: 10 ways to wear prim-and-proper nineties nostalgia

It’s the trend that refuses to wane.

Built on the foundations of nostalgia for all things ‘90’s Americana, the preppy style remains very much on-trend.

When it comes to inspiration, think of the check blazers donned by Cher Horowitz to Princess Diana’s off-duty look.

This is high-school meets high fashion, where sweater vests and loafers achieve an A+ in style.

Get The Look:

Classic polo shirts and pleated skirts take centre stage at Lacoste where the preppy vibe is fully embraced.

Printed Bucket Hat, €120, Isabel Marant at Brown Thomas

Back To The Future: Transport the ‘90’s festival trend through to your new millennium street style, €120, Isabel Marant at Brown Thomas.

Plaid Mini, €89.90, Tommy Hilfiger

In The Fold: The mini is back and making a big fashion impact – keep it preppy in plaid, €89.90, Tommy Hilfiger.

Polo Shirt, €17.99, H&M

Line Out: Enjoy the preppy versatility of the polo shirt with collars up or strategically placed around the shoulders, €17.99, H&M.

Tweed Pinafore Dress, €93, Oasis

Bougie Boucle: The high-school pinafore is all grown up in this Chanel inspired boucle style, €93, Oasis.

Poplin Shirt, €69, Arket

Tailor Made: A favourite of Princess Di - the Oxford shirt has the royal seal of approval, €69, Arket.

Scrunchie with a Bow, €7.99, Parfois

All Tied Up: Add some old-school flair to your every-day ponytail with a scrunchie-bow combo, €7.99, Parfois.

Studded Loafers, €100, Copenhagen Shoes at Zalando

Simple Steps: Step into the preppy look with studded loafers, €100, Copenhagen Shoes at Zalando.

Sweater Vest, €180, Pearl Reddington

#ieloves - Under A Vest: Put your sartorial investment into the preppy look with the must-have sweater vest, €180, Pearl Reddington.