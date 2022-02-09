Slip into something special: 10 lingerie looks to excite your lucky Valentine

There’s a lingerie set to suit every mood.
Get The Look: Make it a red-hot Valentine's Day as seen at Boohoo

Wed, 09 Feb, 2022 - 06:03
Paula Burns

It maybe cliché, but we like to think that slipping into new lingerie for Valentine’s Day is a kin to taking a moment of self-care. Wearing something a little special close to the skin can give you the boost you need. From the traditional reds and blacks to adding some spice to the sporty look, there’s a lingerie set to suit every mood.

Understated Allure

Emulate the allure of a Hollywood vixen in a ‘50s style lace set, Set, €28, Boohoo.

#ieloves: Sugar Sweet

Delicate florals against a sugary sheer backdrop creates a sweet yet sexy look, Set, €40.50, M&S.

Swan Song

Before you showcase what lies beneath, wrap your body in a sumptuous silk robe, €2,750, Olivia Von Halle.

Blossoming Romance

In keeping with the theme of flowers for Valentine’s Day, slip into a floral cami set for bedtime, €7, Penneys.

Body Of Work

Show off your curves in a body suit that hugs in all the right places, €60, Pour Moi at Littlewoods Ireland.

Red Alert

Be prepared to cause some alarm - in a good way of course, Bra, €39, Briefs, €22.50, Figleaves Curve Amore at Simply Be.

Sporty Spice

Spice up the sporty underwear look with a touch of lace for a winning combination, Bra, €39.90, Briefs, €24.90, Tommy Hilfiger.

Back To Black

A universally sexy classic, going back to black won’t disappoint, Bra, €29, Briefs, €18, River Island.

Take A Bow

The perfect gift this Valentine’s Day is you – all wrapped up in a red satin bow, Bra, €185, Andres Sarda Franklin at Susan Hunter.

