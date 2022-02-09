Slip into something special: 10 lingerie looks to excite your lucky Valentine

It maybe cliché, but we like to think that slipping into new lingerie for Valentine’s Day is a kin to taking a moment of self-care. Wearing something a little special close to the skin can give you the boost you need. From the traditional reds and blacks to adding some spice to the sporty look, there’s a lingerie set to suit every mood.
Emulate the allure of a Hollywood vixen in a ‘50s style lace set, Set, €28, Boohoo.
Delicate florals against a sugary sheer backdrop creates a sweet yet sexy look, Set, €40.50, M&S.
Before you showcase what lies beneath, wrap your body in a sumptuous silk robe, €2,750, Olivia Von Halle.
In keeping with the theme of flowers for Valentine’s Day, slip into a floral cami set for bedtime, €7, Penneys.
Show off your curves in a body suit that hugs in all the right places, €60, Pour Moi at Littlewoods Ireland.
Be prepared to cause some alarm - in a good way of course, Bra, €39, Briefs, €22.50, Figleaves Curve Amore at Simply Be.
Spice up the sporty underwear look with a touch of lace for a winning combination, Bra, €39.90, Briefs, €24.90, Tommy Hilfiger.
A universally sexy classic, going back to black won’t disappoint, Bra, €29, Briefs, €18, River Island.
The perfect gift this Valentine’s Day is you – all wrapped up in a red satin bow, Bra, €185, Andres Sarda Franklin at Susan Hunter.