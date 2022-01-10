Bargain Hunter: Standing desks, vegan cookbooks and 2 for €20 on Pampers nappies

Baby bargains

Pop in to Tesco before Wednesday to avail of their 2 for €20 deal on Pampers baby-dry nappies and nappy pants. The packs usually retail at €14 each, and both new baby and active fit varieties are included in the offer. In Dunnes Stores, save a €5 on WaterWipes 12 packs of 60 - reduced to €20 (RRP €25).

There are also some lovely bits in the JoJo Maman Bébé winter sale including the 2-Piece Indigo Zebra Print Baby Dungarees Set and 2-Piece Green Vegetable Appliqué Baby Dungarees Set, both available in sizes 0-3 mths, 3 - 6 mths, 6 - 12 mths and 12 - 18 mths and reduced from €34 to €21.

Fire it up

If you’re feeling the chill in the air, it might be worth a trip to Lidl. This week’s Special Offers include heated seat covers for €11.99. Over in Home Store + More, all fireside accessories are half price including the Silverflame Ash Bucket with Shovel (€12.49, down from €24.99), Silverflame Wicker Log (€17.49, down from €34.99) and Silverflame Arch Fire Guard Black 28” (€22.49, down from €44.99).

Back to the (home) office

With Covid numbers surging, many of us are once again working from home. If you were eyeing a standing desk, during lockdown but didn’t take the plunge, Littlewoods Ireland currently have the ProperAV Slim Profile Sit or Stand Up Desktop Workstation on offer at €104.99 (was €134.99). It comes with 5 height settings (from 45 to 405mm) and could easily be transported into your usual office if and when remote working comes to an end.

If you haven’t already invested in an office chair, there are some on sale in Home Store + More right now including the Archie Office Chair (half price at €109.50, originally €219) and Theo Swivel Office Chair (half price at €109.50, originally €219).

Veganuary

If you’re embarking on Veganuary, you might be in need of some inspiration. Easons has you covered with up to 30% off a range of bestselling vegan cookbooks online. Try The Happy Pear: Vegan Cooking For Everyone, Roz Purcell’s No Fuss Vegan or Dr Alan Desmond’s The Plant-Based Diet Revolution, all reduced to €22 (originally €28).

LookFantastic January sale

The British online retailer is always a good one for a bargain, and there are some crackers in their January sale including Laura Mercier’s Flawless Fusion Ultra-Longwear Foundation. The long-wear, oil-free formulation is available in nine shades at half its recommended retail price - just €20.95. A jumbo version of another favourite, Benefit’s the POREfessional hydrate face primer is also half price at €27.45 (RRP €54.95).

If you’re on the look out for a fresh fragrance, scents from Marc Jacobs, Tom Ford, Armani Lancôme and Valentino are all between 15 and 30% off on the site right now. Get ready for warmer days with Marc Jacobs Daisy Love Spring Le Eau de Toilette 50ml (50ml) reduced to €53.45 (RRP €66.95), or get ahead of Valentine’s Day presents with classic luxury scents like Tom Ford’s Noir Extreme Eau de Parfum (100ml) reduced to €118.45 (RRP €139.45).

New kicks

If you took part in a New Year’s Parkrun event or have signed up to Couch 25K, you might also be considering a new pair of trainers. Nike’s end of season sale is still ongoing with up to 50% off nike.com including the women’s Nike Air Max 90 SE shoes available in UK size 2.5 to 9.5, currently 20% off (now €119.97, RRP €149.99).

Brian McCormick’s Sports and Leisure also have some great deals on Brooks, New Balance and Asics runners including the Asics Mens Gel-Cumulus 23 Black Running Shoes for €112 (RRP €140) available in sizes 7 to 12.