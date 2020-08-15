The best beauty launches for August— including Rihanna's first face wash

There is a Chris Rock joke about how Rihanna is so beautiful that she really does not need to release more music.

People would wave fashion and beauty contracts at her regardless.

“If she didn’t sing her life would be exactly the same,” he told Jimmy Fallon in 2018.

I hope Rihanna never stops singing but it is likely that Fenty Beauty would be successful without her other projects. The age and shade-inclusive, easy-to-use products are a mix of on-trend and timeless colours in lightweight and totally cute packaging.

Fenty Skin, her first skincare venture, is a little more niche but just as anticipated.

Rihanna goes makeup free in the campaign imagery, showcasing the effects of the cleanser, toner, and SPF moisturiser. The brand says they suit all skin types but there is no such thing as a completely universal skincare regimen, we are all different.

However, these three products are great basics for normal-to-oily types.

Total Cleans’r Remove-It-All Cleanser, €23, a makeup removing-wash with a creamy lather that removes debris without stripping skin.

The Fat Water Pore-Refining Toner Serum, €25, is a gently exfoliating toner-serum hybrid that refines pores and brightens skin.

Hydra Vizor Invisible Moisturiser Broad Spectrum SPF 30 Sunscreen, €34, is an oil-free moisturiser that dries to a flattering pink hue. It is makeup-friendly and its filters don’t flashback in photos. All the products are oil-free and contain powerhouse antioxidants like vitamin C-rich Barbados cherry, hyaluronic acid, and niacinamide.

Fenty Skin is available at fentybeauty.com, boots.ie, and selected Boots stores.

Fenty Skin Fat Water Toner.

Nimue Hyaluronic UltraFiller, €90, see nimueskin.com for nearest salons.

Nimue Hyaluronic Acid Ultra Filler.

I rarely recommend them because they set in a way that feels tacky and causes perfectly good makeup to pill, which is a waste of time and money.

Nimue (as in the fairy-shaped Lady of the Lake) is a salon-only brand that deals in the ‘Big Four’ strategies against skin ageing: rejuvenation, sun protection, restoration, and anti-oxidation.

Their new Ultrafiller is mainly sweet almond oil and cult super-moisturiser hyaluronic acid. It has great slip and a plumping effect that lasts up to six hours, though the cumulative effect of applying the ingredients will also smooth skin over time.

Volition Daily Vitamin Glow Booster, €28 at cultbeauty.co.uk

Beauty industry disrupters are so 2014, I know, but Volition’s approach really is interesting. Founders Patricia Santos and Brandy Hoffman selectively request ideas from beauty-savvy consumers.

They constantly evaluate the best of them within the beauty community at large — measuring desirability, uniqueness, and demand every step of the way.

When an idea makes the cut, these customers are partnered with top labs and chemists across America to create their dream products.

This process ensures that Volition creates fun, inventive products with women’s concerns in mind. If there is a product you’ve always felt you need in your life you can submit your idea at volitionbeauty.com

You can also vote on other users ideas. Volition is new to Cult Beauty this season. There is an awful lot to like in the dozen products they have right now.

Daily Vitamin Glow Booster suits all skin-types, it is formulated to ‘juj’ up your complexion with antioxidant extracts. Its juniper, papaya, and carrot seed extracts may be worn alone or added to moisturiser to enhance your glow, bolster natural defences, and refine texture.

Estée Lauder Advanced Night Repair Synchronised Multi-Recovery Complex, €95 at counters nationwide.

Estee Lauder Advanced Night Repair.

Baobab seed, a Vitamin C-heavy extract, and the similarly stimulating kola seed extract are also major ingredients, right up there with the classic hyaluronic acid and anti-ageing tripeptide-32. Like its predecessors, it makes a difference almost straight away. The oil-free formula hydrates and refines skin overnight without clogging pores or causing sensitivity.

Speaking of sensitive, there’s nothing here that will irritate rosacea or even eczema-prone skin. There is a reason Tom Ford used ANR in his shoot for Carine Roitfeld’s first CR Fashion Book: similar to their collaborations, these serums just get better and better.