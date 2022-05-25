14 ways to slide into summer with sandals, mules and flip-flops

Classic mules, earthy clogs and trending fisherman styles all make the grade while `90s-inspired wedge sole flip flops and stalwart double-strap Birkenstock do the rounds for freshly pedicured tootsies. 
Get strappy with these summer sandals

Wed, 25 May, 2022 - 06:00
Annmarie O’Connor

If the idea of releasing your feet from the cosseted lair of socks and sneakers fills you with dread, fear not. 

This season’s sandal offering boasts a degree of modest breathability for the toe shy. 

Go on. Slide into summer with one (or two!) of these fourteen fabulous pairs.

1. Scuba platform slides featured in Stella McCartney's spring summer 2022 presentation, €495 

2. 'Bibi' jade calf clogs, Aeyde, €295 

3. Birkenstock silver ‘Arizona’ vegan sandals, Schuh, €94 

4. Chunky leather gladiator sandals, & Other Stories, €89 

5. Flat leather criss-cross strap sandals, Zara, €29.95

6. A sandal style from the Ganni x Scholl 'Pescura' collaboration, €175 

7. ‘Jabel Apple’ vegan flat backless sandals, Nae Vegan Shoes, €95 

8. Leather ankle strap flat sandals, M&S, €65 

9. Leather block heel clogs, M&S, €65 

10. Leather cage sandals – Limited Edition, Zara, €149 

11. Leather slip-in mules, Arket, €150 

12. Studded suede wooden clogs, & Other Stories, €89 

13. Leather flatform flip flops, M&S, €49 

14. Printed platform sandals, Mango, €59.99 

STYLE NOTES:

  • CAGE/FISHERMAN: Balance chunky functionality with a voluminous puff sleeve baby doll dress.
  • CLOG: Lean into the ‘70s vibe with denim culottes and a trending crochet top.
  • MULE: Maintain clean minimalist lines with a shirt dress and wicker basket bag.
  • FLIP FOP: Try season’s wide leg trousers and a racerback tank top layered with an open white shirt.
  • BIRKENSTOCK: Pair with a blazer, t-shirt, and mini skirt combination.

Family Notices