Woman strips off in Cannes red carpet protest

Woman strips off in Cannes red carpet protest
A protester wearing body paint that read “Stop Raping Us” is removed from the red carpet (Daniel Cole/AP)
Fri, 20 May, 2022 - 18:50
Jake Coyle, Associated Press

A woman who stripped off her clothes to reveal a message written on her body has crashed the Cannes Film Festival premiere of George Miller’s Three Thousand Years Of Longing.

The unidentified woman tore off her clothes during the film’s red carpet procession to reveal the message “Stop raping us” written across her torso next to the blue and yellow colours of the Ukraine flag.

Red was also painted on her legs and groin.

The woman stripped off on the red carpet in Cannes (Vianney Le Caer/Invision/AP)

As she yelled “Don’t rape us!” security guards quickly encircled her and took her off the red carpet.

Russia’s war in Ukraine has often been in the spotlight at this year’s Cannes festival, which is screening several films from Ukrainian filmmakers.

The festival barred Russians with ties to the Kremlin from attending.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky delivered a surprise address on Tuesday to open the festival.

More in this section

The Graham Norton Show - London Chris Hemsworth and Natalie Portman reunite in Thor: Love and Thunder trailer
Depp Heard Lawsuit Amber Heard set for ‘meteoric rise’ before Depp lawyer’s ‘defamatory’ comments
The MET Gala 2018 - New York Kate Moss to give evidence in Johnny Depp defamation case
CannesDigitalPlace: InternationalPlace: UK
Kit Connor has said seeing so many queer people being proud to be themselves on the set of the Netflix series Heartstopper was ’empowering’ (Netflix/PA)

Kit Connor: Seeing so many proud queer scenes on Heartstopper set was empowering

READ NOW
IE-logo-subscribe

Latest

Lifestyle
Newsletter

The best food, health, entertainment and lifestyle content from the Irish Examiner, direct to your inbox.

Sign up
Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices