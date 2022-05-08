Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas have shared first picture of baby daughter

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas have shared the first picture of their baby daughter, who was born via surrogate earlier this year.

The Hollywood couple announced the birth of their first child via Instagram in January.

In a post shared to the couple’s social media accounts to celebrate Mother’s Day in the US, the pair reflected on the “rollercoaster” journey they have been on since becoming parents, after revealing their daughter spent more than 100 days in intensive care.

In posts shared to Twitter and Instagram, they said: “On this Mother’s Day we can’t help but reflect on these last few months and the rollercoaster we’ve been on, which we now know, so many people have also experienced.

“After 100 plus days in the NICU, our little girl is finally home. Every family’s journey is unique and requires a certain level of faith, and while ours was a challenging few months, what becomes abundantly clear, in retrospect, is how precious and perfect every moment is.

“We are overjoyed that our little girl is finally home.”

The pair did not include the name of their daughter in the posts, instead referring to her as MM.

After thanking the doctors and nurses who took care of their daughter in hospital, the couple wrote: “Our next chapter begins now, and our baby is truly a badass. Let’s get it MM! Mommy and Daddy love you.

“Happy Mother’s Day to all the mothers and caretakers in my life and out there. You make it look so easy. Thank you.”

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas have been married since 2018 (Ian West/PA)

The couple chose to protect the identity of their daughter by covering her face with a white heart emoji.

Chopra, 39, and Jonas, 29, have been married since 2018.

As a personal touch to the joint post, Chopra added: “Also.. there is no one I’d rather do this with than you. Thank you for making me a mama @nickjonas I love you.”

While Jonas shared his admiration for his wife with a touching addition to his post.

He added: “Happy Mother’s Day to all the incredible mothers and care takers out there, but I want to take a minute to say a special Mother’s Day wish to my incredible wife @priyankachopra on her first Mother’s Day.

“Babe, you inspire me and every way, and you are taking to this new role with such ease and steadiness. I am so grateful to be on this journey with you. You are already an incredible mother. Happy Mother’s Day. I love you.”