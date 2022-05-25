Nick Cave thanks fans for their support following death of son Jethro

He said the messages from supporters were “a great source of comfort”
Wed, 25 May, 2022 - 02:35
Mike Bedigan, PA Los Angeles Correspondent

Singer Nick Cave has thanked fans for sending their “condolences and kind words” following the death of his son Jethro.

The Bad Seeds musician, known for hits such as Into My Arms and One More Time With Feeling, said the messages from supporters were “a great source of comfort”.

Cave announced that his son had “passed away” at the age of 31 earlier this month and asked for privacy.

In response to a fan letter on his blogging site The Red Hand Files, he said: “Many others have written to me about Jethro, sending condolences and kind words.

Cave announced that his son had ‘passed away’ at the age of 31 earlier this month and asked for privacy (Gareth Fuller/PA)

“These letters are a great source of comfort and I’d like to thank all of you for your support.

“I’ll be back to The Red Hand Files in a few weeks.

“Love, Nick.”

Fashion model Jethro had previously been jailed following an assault on his mother Beau Lazenby, and was diagnosed with schizophrenia, according to the Guardian.

It is the second family tragedy for Cave, following the accidental death in 2015 of one of his twin sons Arthur, who was 15.

CavePlace: UK
