Man charged over Dave Chappelle attack pleads not guilty

Man charged over Dave Chappelle attack pleads not guilty
Dave Chappelle (David Richard/AP)
Fri, 06 May, 2022 - 20:55
Associated Press

A man charged over an attack on comedian Dave Chappelle during a performance at the Hollywood Bowl pleaded not guilty Friday to four charges.

Isaiah Lee, 23, entered the not guilty pleas in a Los Angeles court to charges of battery, possessing a deadly weapon with intent to assault, unlawfully crossing from a spectator area on to a stage at a theatrical event, and interfering with or delaying such an event with unlawful conduct.

The fake handgun recovered by police (Los Angeles Police Dept/AP)

Lee, who remains in custody, was ordered to stay at least 100 yards (91 metres) from Chappelle, whose lawyer requested the protective order.

Authorities say Lee was arrested on Tuesday after rushing the stage during Chappelle’s set in the last of a four-night stint at the Hollywood Bowl that was part of the Netflix Is A Joke comedy festival.

He was carrying a replica handgun with a large blade that folded out, similar to a pocket knife, according to police, who released a photo of the weapon.

More in this section

The Graham Norton Show - London Chris Hemsworth and Natalie Portman reunite in Thor: Love and Thunder trailer
Depp Heard Lawsuit Amber Heard set for ‘meteoric rise’ before Depp lawyer’s ‘defamatory’ comments
The MET Gala 2018 - New York Kate Moss to give evidence in Johnny Depp defamation case
ChappelleDigitalPlace: International
Kit Connor has said seeing so many queer people being proud to be themselves on the set of the Netflix series Heartstopper was ’empowering’ (Netflix/PA)

Kit Connor: Seeing so many proud queer scenes on Heartstopper set was empowering

READ NOW
IE-logo-subscribe

Latest

Lifestyle
Newsletter

The best food, health, entertainment and lifestyle content from the Irish Examiner, direct to your inbox.

Sign up
Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices