Kourtney Kardashian confirms legal wedding to Travis Barker on Instagram

Kourtney Kardashian confirms legal wedding to Travis Barker on Instagram
Kourtney Kardashian has confirmed her legal wedding to Travis Barker with an Instagram post (Doug Peters/PA)
Mon, 16 May, 2022 - 23:43
Alana Calvert, PA

Kourtney Kardashian has confirmed her legal wedding to Travis Barker with an Instagram post.

The reality star shared a photo with her 177 million followers on Monday showing her and her new husband seated in a black convertible kissing with “Just married” and cans tied to the rear bumper.

Kardashian’s accompanying caption said: “Till death do us part.”

Barker shared an identical post to his 6.9 million followers with the same image and caption.

The couple had earlier held a “practice” wedding after the Grammys in April hosted by an Elvis impersonator at 2am.

The joint confirmation on Monday from Kardashian, 43, and Barker, 46, comes a day after US media reported the pair had legally wed at a courthouse in Anacapa in Santa Barbara, California.

Photos and video published by TMZ and People showed the reality TV star in a traditional white veil and a short white dress with a love-heart decoration near the bust. Barker, meanwhile, wore a black suit.

According to TMZ, the small ceremony was attended by Kardashian’s grandmother and Barker’s father. The entertainment site also reported that the reality star and Blink-182 drummer will have a larger wedding ceremony in Italy in the “near future”.

The Hollywood power couple became engaged in October 2021.

More in this section

The Graham Norton Show - London Chris Hemsworth and Natalie Portman reunite in Thor: Love and Thunder trailer
Depp Heard Lawsuit Amber Heard set for ‘meteoric rise’ before Depp lawyer’s ‘defamatory’ comments
The MET Gala 2018 - New York Kate Moss to give evidence in Johnny Depp defamation case
KardashianPlace: UK
Kit Connor has said seeing so many queer people being proud to be themselves on the set of the Netflix series Heartstopper was ’empowering’ (Netflix/PA)

Kit Connor: Seeing so many proud queer scenes on Heartstopper set was empowering

READ NOW
IE-logo-subscribe

Latest

Lifestyle
Newsletter

The best food, health, entertainment and lifestyle content from the Irish Examiner, direct to your inbox.

Sign up
Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices