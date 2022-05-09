First glimpse of long-awaited second Avatar film revealed

A teaser trailer has been released for the long-awaited Avatar: The Way Of Water, giving viewers a brief taste of what to expect from the film when it comes out in December.

Avatar: The Way Of Water follows the first Avatar film, which, after it was released in 2009, became the highest-grossing film of all time and went on to win three Oscars.

The teaser for the second instalment opens with a group of of avatars in incredible scenery, jumping along rocks and greenery suspended high above the clouds.

As well as returning cast members including Sam Worthington, Zoe Saldana and Sigourney Weaver, Avatar: The Way Of Water will also see Kate Winslet, Michelle Yeoh, Vin Diesel and Edie Falco joining the cast.

The teaser shows a number of scenes set in the ocean, with avatars flying across water on the backs of dragon-like creatures, as well as swimming underwater on the backs of equally mystical looking beasts.

The clip includes just one line of dialogue, spoken by Jake Sully, who is voiced by Worthington, 45.

“I know one thing. Wherever we go, this family is our fortress,” he says toward the end of the teaser.

Jake Sully Avatar: The Way Of Water (20th Century Studios/PA)

Alongside the trailer, Disney has confirmed that the film, directed by James Cameron and set more than a decade after the events of the first film, will begin to tell the story of the Sully family – Jake, Neytiri, and their children.

It will follow the trouble they find themselves in, the lengths they go to keep each other safe, the battles they fight to stay alive and the tragedies they ultimately endure.

Prior to its general release, the trailer had been debuted in cinemas.

Avatar: The Way Of Water is set to be released in cinemas in December.