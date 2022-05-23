Chris Pratt and Katherine Schwarzenegger welcome second daughter

Chris Pratt and Katherine Schwarzenegger welcome second daughter
Chris Pratt has announced the birth of his second daughter with wife Katherine Schwarzenegger (Isabel Infantes/PA)
Mon, 23 May, 2022 - 05:07
Meg Hill, PA

Chris Pratt has announced the birth of his second daughter with wife Katherine Schwarzenegger.

The actor posted on Twitter and said the couple felt “beyond blessed and grateful”.

He wrote: “We are so excited to announce the birth of our second daughter, Eloise Christina Schwarzenegger Pratt.

“Mama and baby are doing well.

“We feel beyond blessed and grateful.

“Love, Katherine and Chris.”

Pratt is already father to son Jack, nine, with his ex-Anna Faris and Lyla, 15 months, with Schwarzenegger.

