Saoirse Ronan shares her pride in other Irish women in entertainment industry

Saoirse Ronan has paid tribute to Sinead O’Connor as she described the pride she feels in fellow Irish women in the entertainment industry.

The actress, who is a four-time Oscar nominee, said she does not take for granted the “incredible stock” she comes from, including Catastrophe and Bad Sisters star Sharon Horgan.

She told Harper’s Bazaar UK: “Think of Sinead (O’Connor), of Sharon (Horgan), everyone who was around in the 70s, 80s and 90s, who just didn’t give a f*** and moved away from the template that had been set.

“There’s been a lot to overcome for all women, but I think in a country like Ireland, where there was such ownership over us in every sense, physically, emotionally, spiritually, financially, how unbelievably brave.

“What incredible stock to come from.

“I don’t take that for granted at all.”

Sinead O’Connor in 2008 (Niall Carson/PA)

Irish singer and activist O’Connor died at her London home in July at the age of 56.

Ronan, best known for her collaborations with Barbie director Greta Gerwig in Lady Bird and Little Women, also spoke about the power of sisterhood, saying: “When you’ve got other women in your corner, they will defend you like nothing else.

“If you have that – which I’ve always had from my mother – you carry it with you your whole life.”

After a string of dramatic roles, which also include starring turns in Brooklyn, Ammonite, The Lovely Bones and Atonement, Ronan said she is now keen on take on more comedic roles.

She said: “I would love to do something modern and funny. But to be able to do comedy well requires so much skill and musicality.

“I don’t necessarily think I have that yet – although as I’ve got older, I am more comfortable and confident to try.”

She added: “As an actor, if you’ve worked your way up and had quite a well-rounded experience, you’ll have played minor roles and played leads.

“You’ll have been treated really well, you’ll have been treated like shit.

“You’ll have been used, you’ll have been taken care of. I think there’s a real humility that comes with that.”

Saoirse Ronan (Harper’s Bazaar UK/Agata Pospieszynska/PA)

Ronan said she would like to direct herself on day, adding: “Some directors make the mistake of thinking that one size fits all.

“And while, yes, you have to be a leader, actually for the best results, you have to bend towards your actors – adjust to them, and make them feel they can do anything.”

The October issue of Harper’s Bazaar UK is on sale from September 7.