Elon Musk’s ex-wife confirms engagement to British star Thomas Brodie-Sangster
Talulah Riley and Thomas Brodie-Sangster are engaged (PA)
Fri, 28 Jul, 2023 - 08:27
Ellie Iorizzo, PA Senior Entertainment Reporter

Talulah Riley, who was twice married to Tesla and SpaceX founder Elon Musk, has announced her engagement to British actor Thomas Brodie-Sangster.

Westworld actress Riley, who married Musk in 2010 and again in 2013, shared a close-up picture of her smiling with Brodie-Sangster to announce the engagement on social media platform X, formerly Twitter, which is owned by Musk.

The 37-year-old wrote: “Very happy to share that after two years of dating, Thomas Brodie Sangster and I are engaged!”

Love Actually actor Brodie-Sangster, 33, gave a sweet nod to the 2003 romantic comedy in a social media post – using a quote from the beginning of the film.

Sharing a picture of the pair punting on a river, he wrote: “Happy to announce that Talulah and I are engaged.

“Love is all around.”

The couple met when Brodie-Sangster co-starred with Riley in Danny Boyle’s Sex Pistols Disney+ drama.

Brodie-Sangster played the band’s manager Malcolm McLaren in the series, which explores the rise of the punk band and the rock and roll revolution in Britain, while Riley, best known for her role in St Trinian’s, portrayed punk fashion designer Dame Vivienne Westwood.

The couple publicly debuted their romance at the Bafta awards ceremony last March.

Brodie-Sangster recently reunited with Love Actually stars Hugh Grant, Dame Emma Thompson, Bill Nighy and Laura Linney for a special 20th anniversary special of the film, which has become a staple feature of the UK festive season.

In 2017, he re-created a scene from the original movie for Red Nose Day with Liam Neeson, who plays his on-screen step-father, with the two characters having a conversation about the “total agony of being in love”.

