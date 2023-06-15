Al Pacino welcomes fourth child at the age of 83

Al Pacino has become a father again at the age of 83 (Matt Crossick/PA)
Thu, 15 Jun, 2023 - 22:09
Mike Bedigan, PA Los Angeles Correspondent

Al Pacino has welcomed his fourth child at the age of 83, according to US outlets.

The Hollywood star has welcomed a son named Roman with his partner, 29-year old Noor Alfallah.

Pacino’s publicist Stan Rosenfield confirmed the news to the Associated Press on Thursday, though did not provide any further details.

He and Alfallah reportedly began dating last year.

The veteran film star also has a 33-year-old daughter, Julie Marie, with acting coach Jan Tarrant and twins Anton and Olivia, 22, with actress Beverly D’Angelo.

Pacino’s news comes after Robert De Niro revealed he had welcomed his seventh child at the age of 79 (PA)

It comes after fellow Oscar-winner Robert De Niro recently welcomed his seventh child at the age of 79.

Pacino and De Niro are among a host of celebrities embracing fatherhood later in life, including broadcaster Jon Snow, 75, who became a father again in 2021.

Rolling Stones singer Sir Mick Jagger had his eighth child, son Deveraux Octavian Basil, with Melanie Hamrick in December 2016 when he was 73.

Media mogul Rupert Murdoch was 72 when his daughter Chloe, with ex-wife Wendi Deng, was born in 2003.

