Bill Murray and Kelis spark relationship rumours after UK sightings

Bill Murray and Kelis spark relationship rumours after UK sightings
Bill Murray and Kelis spark relationship rumours after UK sightings (PA)
Fri, 09 Jun, 2023 - 09:48
Mike Bedigan, PA Los Angeles Correspondent

Hollywood actor Bill Murray and R&B singer Kelis have sparked rumours of a relationship after being spotted together several times in the UK.

The Groundhog Day star, 72, has been spotted watching the singer, 43, at her London shows, including at the Mighty Hoopla festival last weekend.

Murray is reportedly in the capital to film a sequel to the Ghostbusters franchise, which will see him reprise his role as Peter Venkman alongside many of the original cast members.

Kelis performs in London (Ian West/PA)

The Sun was the first to report on his supposed relationship with Kelis, who is performing a string of European dates including Glastonbury festival later this month.

Sources told the outlet the two have been “getting close for a while” and had “clearly hit it off” after meeting previously in the US.

Kelis’ second husband Mike Mora died in March 2022, while Murray’s estranged wife Jennifer Butler died in 2021.

Representatives for Murray and Kelis have been approached for comment.

More in this section

Funny Girl and Sweeney Todd cast among acts to performs at 2023 Tony Awards Funny Girl and Sweeney Todd cast among acts to performs at 2023 Tony Awards
Women of the Year Awards 2014 - London Lindsay Lohan: I can’t wait to see what it’s like to just be a mom
Hyde Park Picture House - Leeds ‘World’s last gas-lit cinema’ ready to reopen after £2m restoration
MurrayPlace: UK
Joseph Fiennes on playing Gareth Southgate: He has a steel spine (Ian West/PA)

Joseph Fiennes on playing Gareth Southgate: He has a steel spine

READ NOW

Latest

Lifestyle
Newsletter

The best food, health, entertainment and lifestyle content from the Irish Examiner, direct to your inbox.

Sign up
Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

Cookie Policy Privacy Policy FAQ Help Contact Us Terms and Conditions

© Irish Examiner Ltd