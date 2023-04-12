Joe Biden leads applause for An Irish Goodbye star James Martin

Joe Biden leads applause for An Irish Goodbye star James Martin
Actor James Martin (Brian Lawless/PA)
Wed, 12 Apr, 2023 - 14:01
David Hughes, PA Political Editor

Joe Biden said he would brag to his daughter about having his picture taken with one of the stars of Oscar-winning short film An Irish Goodbye.

The US president pointed out James Martin’s presence in the audience as he spoke at Ulster University in Belfast.

Belfast native Martin, who worked as a barista in the city, stood and bowed in acknowledgment of the applause which was led by the president.

US President Joe Biden (Aaron Chown/PA)

Mr Biden said: “Today Northern Ireland is a churn of creativity, art, poetry, theatre.

“Some of our favourite television shows and movies are filmed here, as you know.”

An Irish Goodbye won the best live action short film at the Academy Awards and Martin, who has Down’s syndrome, won plaudits for his role as one of its main stars.

Mr Biden said: “I got to meet James, I got my picture taken, I’m going to go home and brag to my daughter.”

More in this section

Star Wars Celebration Disney’s Star Wars celebration to take place in Japan in 2025
British Comedy Awards 2008 - London Alec Baldwin will not have to appear at court in person for preliminary hearing
Ivor Novello Awards 2022 Shakira ‘begs’ the media to respect her children’s right to privacy
BidenMartinPlace: UKPlace: Northern Ireland
Jeremy Renner appears on first US late night TV show since snowplough accident (Ian West/PA)

Jeremy Renner appears on first US late night TV show since snowplough accident

READ NOW

Latest

Lifestyle
Newsletter

The best food, health, entertainment and lifestyle content from the Irish Examiner, direct to your inbox.

Sign up
Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

Cookie Policy Privacy Policy FAQ Help Contact Us Terms and Conditions

© Irish Examiner Ltd