UK enjoys early success at Oscars with two wins
The UK has enjoyed early success at the 2023 Oscars with two wins (Ian West/PA)
Mon, 13 Mar, 2023 - 01:43
Ian Jones, PA

The UK has enjoyed early success at the 2023 Oscars with wins in the categories for best cinematography and best short film.

James Friend picked up the cinematography award for his work on the epic First World War film All Quiet On The Western Front.

Friend’s win comes just weeks after similar success at the Bafta and on both occasions Friend pipped his fellow countryman Sir Roger Deakins, who had been nominated for the romantic drama Empire Of Light.

An Irish Goodbye collected the award for best short film.

Shot entirely on location in Northern Ireland, the black comedy follows the story of two estranged brothers coming to terms with the death of their mother.

The film also won the short film category at this year’s Baftas.

