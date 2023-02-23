Alec Baldwin pleads not guilty to charges of involuntary manslaughter

Alec Baldwin has pleaded not guilty to two charges of involuntary manslaughter over the death of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins.
The Hollywood actor was due in court on Friday for a first appearance hearing, which would have seen details of the charges and his rights read out by a judge.
But Baldwin entered the pleas on Thursday, waiving his right to a first appearance in court.
The first of the two charges brought against Baldwin by the Santa Fe District Attorney’s office last month can be referred to as involuntary manslaughter and requires proof of underlying negligence.
The second charge is involuntary manslaughter in the commission of a lawful act, which requires proof that there was more than simple negligence involved in a death.
The DA recently dropped a firearm enhancement to the charge, which would have made the crime punishable by a mandatory five years in jail.
Baldwin’s lawyers argued that the enhancement was “unlawful” and accused the DA of “extraordinary” media briefings against him.