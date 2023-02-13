Rihanna appears to reveal pregnancy in guest-free Super Bowl halftime show

Rihanna appeared to reveal her second pregnancy during her highly anticipated headline slot at the 2023 Super Bowl halftime show.

The Barbadian singer chose not to bring on any special guests to join her for an electrifying show at the State Farm Stadium in Glendale, in Arizona.

She kicked off the live performance, her first in seven years, suspended high above the stadium, dressed in all red.

With a knowing look to the camera she opened her jacket and stroked her pronounced stomach, with fans later speculating the move to be a pregnancy announcement.

The Barbadian singer chose not to bring on any special guests to join her for an electrifying show the State Farm Stadium in Glendale, in Arizona (Godofredo A. Vasquez/AP)

Rihanna previously hinted that the performance would be a family affair, saying that it was “important” for her son to watch it.

Fans were treated to a selection of hits from her catalogue, including Bitch Better Have My Money, We Found Love and Umbrella, as well as two tracks she recorded with controversial rapper Kanye West.

Throughout the performance Rihanna commanded the stage, strolling up and down amid an army of dancers dressed in white hoodies and sweat pants – at one point stopping to touch up her make-up.

Strobe lights and fireworks punctuated the show, and the singer donned a long red coat to finish with hits Umbrella and Diamonds.