Paris Hilton announces birth of first child

Paris Hilton announces birth of first child
Paris Hilton announces birth of first child (PA)
Wed, 25 Jan, 2023 - 04:28
Mike Bedigan, PA Los Angeles Correspondent

Paris Hilton appears to have announced the birth of her first child.

The US socialite and businesswoman shared a close-up picture of a baby gripping a thumb to her Instagram on Tuesday.

“You are already loved beyond words,” the 41-year-old wrote in a brief caption.

Hilton, granddaughter of Hilton Hotels’ founder Conrad Hilton, has been married to Carter Reum since 2021.

US media outlet People reported that the couple had welcomed the child, a son, via surrogate.

Celebrities including Kim Kardashian, Chrissy Teigen and Miranda Kerr congratulated the couple in the comments of the post.

“So happy for you guys!” Kardashian wrote, with Teigen adding: “A BABY!!!!! Congratulations so happy for you both!!”

More in this section

Glasgow Film Festival Kelly Macdonald and Paul Mescal movies to feature at Glasgow Film Festival
Graham Norton Show - London Jonas Brothers to be honoured with star on Hollywood Walk of Fame
The Quiet Girl is first Irish language feature film to be nominated for an Oscar The Quiet Girl is first Irish language feature film to be nominated for an Oscar
hiltonPlace: UK
Sesame Street co-founder Lloyd Morisett dies at the age of 93 (Alamy/PA)

Sesame Street co-founder Lloyd Morrisett dies at the age of 93

READ NOW

Latest

Lifestyle
Newsletter

The best food, health, entertainment and lifestyle content from the Irish Examiner, direct to your inbox.

Sign up
Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

Execution Time: 0.25 s