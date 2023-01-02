Hawkeye star Jeremy Renner in hospital after ‘weather related accident’

Mon, 02 Jan, 2023 - 05:53
PA Reporter

Marvel actor Jeremy Renner is reportedly in a “critical but stable” condition in hospital following a “weather related accident”.

A spokesperson for the actor told US entertainment outlet Deadline the 51-year-old was airlifted to hospital on Sunday following the incident, which occurred while he was “plowing snow”.

The spokesperson added Renner was with his family and “receiving excellent care”.

Renner starred in Mission Impossible – Ghost Protocol alongside Tom Cruise (Daniel Leal-Olivas/PA)

Renner, a two-time Oscar nominee, is well-known for playing Hawkeye in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

He has also featured in films including The Hurt Locker, American Hustle, and Mission Impossible – Ghost Protocol alongside Tom Cruise.

Renner is currently starring in the Paramount+ series The Mayor of Kingstown.

