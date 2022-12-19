Woman ‘caught stealing Christmas presents from De Niro home’

Robert De Niro was at home during an attempted burglary at his Manhattan townhouse (Matt Crossick/PA)
Mon, 19 Dec, 2022 - 18:16
Associated Press reporters

A suspected serial burglar was caught attempting to steal Christmas presents from actor Robert De Niro’s New York home, police said.

Officers had been tracking the suspect amid a string of recent burglaries and saw her break in to The Godfather and Goodfellas star’s townhouse around 2.45am on Monday.

Inside, they found a 30-year-old woman in the living room “attempting to remove property” and arrested her. Police have not publicly identified her.

De Niro, who had been upstairs, came down to the living room as the woman was being arrested.

A spokesperson for the 79-year-old actor said he would not be making statements about the attempted burglary.

The incident happened at a townhouse on East 65th Street in Manhattan. The basement door that the woman used to enter the townhouse had signs of forced entry, police said.

De Niro’s spokesperson said it was a temporary rental home being used by the actor.

