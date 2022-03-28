Will Smith’s Oscars altercation condemned by The Academy as inquiry launched

Will Smith’s Oscars altercation condemned by The Academy as inquiry launched
Will Smith arrives at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party (Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)
Mon, 28 Mar, 2022 - 20:46
Mike Bedigan, PA Los Angeles Correspondent

A formal review has been launched into the altercation between Will Smith and comedian Chris Rock during the Oscars ceremony, The Academy has announced.

The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences said it “condemned” the actions of Smith, who later went on to win the Oscar for best actor following the incident at the 94th annual movie awards.

Will Smith, right, hits presenter Chris Rock on stage at the Oscars (Chris Pizzello/AP)

Smith stormed onstage and hit the comedian in front of a star-studded audience at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles, after Rock made a joke about his wife Jada Pinkett Smith and her hair loss.

In a statement to media on Monday, the film academy said: “The Academy condemns the actions of Mr Smith at last night’s show.

“We have officially started a formal review around the incident and will explore further action and consequences in accordance with our bylaws, standards of conduct and California law.”

More in this section

94th Academy Awards - Show Downing Street on Will Smith: ‘striking someone is never the answer’
Graham Norton Show - London Ethan Hawke reveals he stripped off with Willem Dafoe for new role
Kevin Hart greets fans in Belfast during impromptu walkabout
OscarsPlace: UK
Oscars-showrunner says Will Smith altercation was ‘a very painful moment for me’ (Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)

Oscars-showrunner says Will Smith altercation was ‘a very painful moment for me’

READ NOW
IE-logo-subscribe

Latest

Lifestyle
Newsletter

The best food, health, entertainment and lifestyle content from the Irish Examiner, direct to your inbox.

Sign up
Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices